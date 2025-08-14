Face the Future: Mary Kay’s AI Foundation Finder Poised to Disrupt the Beauty Game

“The launch of our AI-powered Foundation Finder reflects a continued commitment to innovation in personalized beauty,” said James Whatley, Mary Kay’s Chief Information Officer. “By leveraging an exclusive AI technology in the Direct Selling channel, we’re able to provide shade recommendations in seconds, while making the consumer experience intuitive, inclusive, and enjoyable. Our Mary Kay independent beauty consultants will now have a powerful digital partner that elevates their business, enhances customer trust, and reimagines how beauty is delivered in a tech-enabled world.” (Photo Courtesy: Mary Kay Inc.)

Mary Kay Inc., a global leader in direct selling and skin innovation, announces the launch of its cutting-edge AI Foundation Finder – an intuitive technology designed to help consumers effortlessly find their foundation match, while empowering Mary Kay independent beauty consultants to guide their customers in finding the right match – right from their phones.

A first in the direct selling industry, this AI Foundation Finder uses advanced artificial intelligence to scan a customer’s face on their mobile phone and provide personalized shade recommendations in just seconds. What sets this AI-powered tool apart is that it is informed by a scientifically developed scale offering an inclusive and nuanced understanding of human skin tones. The technology captures the user's skin tone using their camera and then matches it to the most accurate Mary Kay foundation shade by analyzing the user’s skin tone and the corresponding RGB values of the Mary Kay foundation products. Mary Kay holds exclusive rights to the tool, making it a true direct selling industry disruptor.

“AI Foundation Finder fuels our vision to be a beauty disruptor in the direct selling space and beyond,” said Dr. Lucy Gildea, Mary Kay’s Chief Brand and Scientific Officer. “We are pioneering AI shade matching globally, helping consumers meet their foundation match within the diverse range of foundation finishes in the Mary Kay® Flawless Face portfolio. Embracing beauty tech marks a unique opportunity to elevate the category and cultivate our next-generation beauty community.”

The AI Foundation Finder aligns with a rising demand for hyper personalized, tech-enabled beauty solutions amid broader cultural and technological shifts. As the #1 Direct Selling Brand of Skin Care and Color Cosmetics in the World by Euromonitor International for three consecutive years in 2023, 2024, and again in 2025, this launch further reflects Mary Kay’s commitment to digital innovation, inclusivity, and empowering our beauty entrepreneurs around the world.

“The launch of our AI-powered Foundation Finder reflects a continued commitment to innovation in personalized beauty,” said James Whatley, Mary Kay’s Chief Information Officer. “By leveraging an exclusive AI technology in the Direct Selling channel, we’re able to provide shade recommendations in seconds, while making the consumer experience intuitive, inclusive, and enjoyable. Our Mary Kay independent beauty consultants will now have a powerful digital partner that elevates their business, enhances customer trust, and reimagines how beauty is delivered in a tech-enabled world.”

The tool is now available in select markets and will be rolling out globally in the coming months. For more information, please visit here.

AI Foundation Finder Highlights: