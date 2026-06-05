Fake ARC investment scheme targets South Africans

ARC urges the public to report suspicious investment offers.

Investment holding firm African Rainbow Capital (ARC) is warning the public about a criminal syndicate fraudulently using the company's branding and the identities of executives to lure people into investment scams.

It says the fraudsters are primarily operating through social media platforms, particularly WhatsApp groups, where they use fake employee names, profile photographs and ARC branding to create the appearance of legitimacy.

The scammers encourage members of these groups to make regular deposits while promising unusually high investment returns. ARC says these schemes are fraudulent and are intended to defraud unsuspecting consumers of their hard-earned money.

“ARC reminds the public that it delisted from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange in May 2025, meaning ARC shares are no longer available for public trading or investment,” says the company in a statement.

“Any individual, group, website, e-mail or social media account claiming to offer investment opportunities in ARC shares, or promising returns linked to ARC, is acting fraudulently.”

ARC also notes that some scams falsely reference its chairman, Patrice Motsepe, in an attempt to gain credibility.

The company stresses that neither ARC nor Motsepe endorse or participate in any investment schemes that solicit deposits from members of the public.

The investment holding company emphasised that it does not accept investment deposits from the public and said any request for funds purportedly on behalf of ARC should be treated as a scam.

ARC has urged the public to remain vigilant and to report suspicious e-mails, WhatsApp groups, websites or social media accounts falsely claiming to represent the company or offer ARC-related investment opportunities to the South African Police Service .

There can be reported to the Financial Sector Conduct Authority on 0800 110 443 or e-mail fsca@tip-offs.com.