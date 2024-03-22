"Fantastic Baseball" Launches Today: Wemade Partners with MLB, KBO, and CPBL and Cover Athlete Aaron Judge

Wemade’s first mobile game, ‘Fantastic Baseball,’ a sports simulation game for Android and iOS devices, is now available for download. (Graphic: Wemade)

Leading global game developer Wemade is thrilled to announce the launch of "Fantastic Baseball", a revolutionary mobile game developed in partnership with Major League Baseball (MLB), MLB Players, Inc. (MLBPI), the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO), and the Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL). "Fantastic Baseball" is set to redefine the mobile sports gaming landscape with its unique multi-league integration and the endorsement of baseball superstar Aaron Judge as the cover athlete.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240321220477/en/

"Fantastic Baseball" emerges as the first mobile game to feature an exclusive partnership with MLB, MLBPI, CPBL, and KBO, offering an authentic baseball experience that spans the globe. This groundbreaking game allows players to customize their teams with a mix of talents from these premier leagues, offering unparalleled strategic depth and engagement.

“Fantastic Baseball” is now available for pre-registration on the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and the game’s official website.

Unmatched Realism and Accessibility

"Fantastic Baseball" is designed to be accessible to fans of all ages and skill levels, from casual enthusiasts to hardcore baseball fans. The game boasts easy-to-learn mechanics and a variety of modes, including single-player challenges, player vs. player (PvP) seasons, and special events that capture the spirit of competition and community.

A New Era of Mobile Baseball

"Wemade is proud to partner with MLB, MLBPI, CPBL, and KBO to bring 'Fantastic Baseball' to fans around the world," said Henry Chang, CEO of Wemade. "It’s a must-play for baseball fans everywhere." The game introduces innovative features such as the Slugger Showdown and Challenge Mode, providing diverse gameplay experiences. Players can look forward to engaging in simulated matches, strategic team building, and exciting competitions for in-game rewards.