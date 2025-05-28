FEITIAN Technologies, Tactile Technologies join forces at Seamless Africa 2025 to drive fintech innovation

Innovative payment solutions.

In a strategic initiative poised to transform the South African fintech landscape, FEITIAN Technologies and Tactile Technologies have entered into a strategic partnership for Seamless Africa 2025. The two industry leaders will co-exhibit at the event, showcasing their combined strengths in innovative payment solutions.

Unified front at Seamless Africa 2025

Seamless Africa 2025, scheduled for 8-9 September 2025 at the Sandton Convention Centre, promises to be a nexus for breakthrough innovations in payments, fintech and banking. FEITIAN Technologies, a global leader in cyber security and smart payment products, partners with Tactile Technologies, a premier South African provider of touch, auto ID and payment solutions.

This collaboration is designed to offer attendees a fully integrated experience that highlights the synergy between FEITIAN’s advanced technologies and Tactile’s extensive market expertise. The joint exhibition is expected to attract significant attention from industry professionals seeking comprehensive solutions in a rapidly evolving digital economy.

FEITIAN's certified terminals enter South Africa

A milestone achievement within this partnership is the full certification of FEITIAN’s payment terminals for sale in South Africa. This accomplishment empowers Tactile Technologies to actively market these sophisticated devices while local businesses gain access to globally recognised payment solutions.

Notable innovations include the F310, an all-in-one payment terminal, and the Pocket POS F360, which has received the prestigious Red Dot Design Award. Both devices are engineered to boost payment security and efficiency for retailers across the region.

Global recognition and technological advancements

FEITIAN’s influence extends far beyond Africa. On the global stage, the company has achieved significant milestones, including a strategic partnership with Elyctis to integrate advanced e-ID document readers into its authentication devices – such as the V20 and V11. This collaboration has resulted in solutions capable of reading various identity documents, performing OCR recognition and offering robust data collection complemented by biometric authentication capabilities.

With a portfolio of over 800 patents worldwide, FEITIAN continues to lead in user authentication and transaction security technologies, consistently delivering state-of-the-art solutions tailored to the evolving digital economy.

Tactile Technologies' vision for African expansion

Established in 2001, Tactile Technologies has been at the forefront of providing high-quality technology solutions in South Africa. The company has set its sights on expanding into the broader African market, aiming to forge long-lasting partnerships and empower businesses with innovative solutions.

"Our goal is to identify the right business partners and, together with them, penetrate the market, capture market share and embark on a long-term profitable and enjoyable journey," said Steven Baeyens, Director of Products and Projects at Tactile Technologies. "We invite everyone in sub-Saharan Africa to contact us at sales@tactiletechnologies.com to find out more."

Looking ahead

The partnership between Tactile Technologies and FEITIAN Technologies at Seamless Africa 2025 marks a pivotal step in strengthening the fintech ecosystem in South Africa and beyond. By merging global innovation with local expertise, the two companies are poised to deliver solutions that effectively address the dynamic needs of both businesses and consumers in the digital age.

For more information, visit www.ftsafe.com and www.tactiletechnologies.com.