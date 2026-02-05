Final call to female tech students to win R30k

Spotlight on future tech leaders: final call for student nominations.

Time is running out for female ICT students to be recognised and rewarded – nominations for the Top Female Tech Student Award at the Wired4Women Awards 2026 close this Sunday, 8 February.

Are you a female tech student who excels academically, demonstrates leadership and applies technology beyond the classroom? Or do you know an exceptional student who deserves the spotlight? This is your final opportunity to submit a nomination.

The award recognises an outstanding ICT student at tertiary level. The winner will receive a R30 000 cash prize, sponsored by Openserve, along with valuable industry exposure, mentorship opportunities and career-building recognition. Candidates are judged on academic performance, leadership in student or community tech initiatives and active engagement beyond their studies.

About the Wired4Women Awards

Now in their third year, the Wired4Women Awards are hosted by ITWeb Brainstorm, in partnership with the Wired4Women Tech Forum, with Telkom as lead sponsor.

Spanning 13 categories, the programme celebrates excellence in leadership, innovation, entrepreneurship, community impact and rising talent. Since launching in 2024, the awards have become a powerful platform for highlighting women who are shaping – and will shape – South Africa’s technology sector.

Important dates and judging

Nominations close: 8 February 2026 at 23:59 SAST

8 February 2026 at 23:59 SAST Judging panel: Wired4Women board members, senior ITWeb editors and academic experts

Wired4Women board members, senior ITWeb editors and academic experts Winner announcement: Wired4Women Awards Banquet, 16 April 2026, The Four Seasons Hotel, The Westcliff

Submit your nomination now

If you know a female tech student who stands out – or if you are one – don’t miss this final chance to enter.

Nominations should demonstrate:

Strong academic performance.

Leadership in tech-related student or community initiatives.

Engagement in extracurricular technology activities.

Submit nominations by 8 February 2026: https://www.itweb.co.za/event/wired4women-awards-2026/nominations/index.html