FinBursa Launches the MENA Region’s First Neutral Mobile App for Direct-to-Source Private Market Investment Discovery

FinBursa has officially launched the first dedicated investor app in the MENA region, providing a neutral mobile gateway for private market investors to discover direct-to-source opportunities in startups, private companies, funds, and capital-seeking entities.

Direct Source Integrity: Engage with Capital Seekers at the Source

The platform is built on the principle of direct engagement, moving away from the noise of third-party data aggregators. Every opportunity is listed directly by the decision-makers, including Company Founders, Owners, authorized Fundraisers, and capital seekers across asset classes, with zero success fees, ensuring a completely unbiased connection between capital and opportunity.

Capital seekers and founders can list their fundraising rounds directly on FinBursa Access, gaining immediate visibility with qualified investors at zero cost.

Privacy-First Discovery and Operational Speed

Total Investor Anonymity: Designed for the high-end market, the app ensures complete privacy. No personal data is shared and no solicitation occurs until the investor chooses to initiate contact, placing the power of discovery entirely in the investor’s hands.

Simplified Due Diligence: The app digitizes the discovery process, allowing investors to triage opportunities, view video pitches, and access secure data rooms directly from their mobile devices, replacing slow, manual workflows.

“Real democratization means giving investors the tools to act, not just to explore through layers of brokers and fees. For the first time, investors can discover, evaluate, and connect directly with capital seekers, anonymously, at zero cost, and entirely on their own terms. We are not just modernising access to private markets; we are rebuilding it from the ground up.”

— Ismail Badereldine, Co-Founder and CEO, FinBursa

Download the FinBursa Investor App Today:

iPhone (App Store): https://apps.apple.com/us/app/finbursa/id6758106402

Android (Play Store): https://play.google.com/store/search?q=FinBursa&c=apps

For Founders and Capital Seekers:

List your fundraising rounds directly, at no cost: www.finbursa.com/founders

Learn about FinBursa: Introducing FinBursa: The Future of Private Market Investing