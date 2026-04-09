Fire risk sparks power bank recall in SA

The power bank presents a risk of fire as the lithium-ion batteries can overheat while in use. (Image generated using ChatGPT)

Power banks imported from China by South African-based online stores have been recalled due to a potential fire hazard.

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) yesterday issued a warning to South Africans about the danger posed by the devices.

“The National Consumer Commission informs consumers of the recall of ESR HaloLock Wireless Power Banks, as notified by Waymeet Limited,” says the NCC.

“The affected products were imported from China and sold through online stores like Takealot between 2023 and 2024.”

Takealot told ITWeb it could not comment on the issue at the moment.

Waymeet Limited is a Hong Kong-based company that acts primarily as a distributor of consumer electronics, particularly mobile accessories such as power banks.

The recall applies to the ESR HaloLock Kickstand Wireless Power Banks, Model 2G505B, which were sold in black and feature five circular LED display lights.

According to the supplier, the power bank presents a risk of fire as the lithium-ion batteries can overheat while in use.

The NCC adds that this poses a risk of fire and burns to consumers.

“Consumers in possession of the affected products are urged to immediately stop using them and return them to a point of purchase for a refund,” it notes.

In a statement, Waymeet says: “Consumers should immediately stop using the wireless power banks. Consumers should contact WayMeet Limited for instructions to receive a full refund, and submit a photo showing the model number with ‘recalled’ written on the power bank in permanent marker.”

According to the company, it has received nine reports of the lithium-ion battery catching fire and exploding, resulting in property damage.