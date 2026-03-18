First Distribution appointed as official Ruckus Networks distributor across SADC region

First Distribution will provide partners with access to the full range of Ruckus Networks solutions.

First Distribution, which positions itself as a leading value-added IT distributor, is proud to announce its appointment as an authorised distributor for Ruckus Networks across the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region.

This strategic addition to First Distribution’s Networking Division strengthens its portfolio with industry-leading wired and wireless solutions designed to deliver reliable, secure and high-performance connectivity.

Through this partnership, First Distribution will provide partners with access to the full range of Ruckus Networks solutions, including:

Indoor access points: R350, R350e, R550, R560, R650, R660, R750, R760 and R850

R350, R350e, R550, R560, R650, R660, R750, R760 and R850 Outdoor access points: T350, T350e, T550 and T650

T350, T350e, T550 and T650 Switches: ICX 7150, ICX 7550, ICX 7850, ICX 8150 and ICX 8200

ICX 7150, ICX 7550, ICX 7850, ICX 8150 and ICX 8200 Network controllers: Virtual SmartZone (vSZ), SmartZone physical controllers and Ruckus One (R1)

“Connectivity is at the heart of digital transformation, and Ruckus Networks’ innovation in wired and wireless networking allows our partners to build future-ready, secure and scalable networks,” said Andrew Dobie, Networking General Manager, First Distribution. “As a Ruckus distributor, we’re excited to extend this technology to partners across SADC, enabling them to deliver smarter, more efficient connectivity to their customers.”

The partnership will also see First Distribution supporting partners through enablement, technical support and marketing initiatives, ensuring the Ruckus Networks portfolio is well-positioned to meet the growing demand for enterprise-grade networking across multiple industries.

With the addition of Ruckus Networks, First Distribution continues to strengthen its position as a comprehensive networking solutions provider – empowering partners to deliver intelligent, high-performing and secure network infrastructures.

For more information, click here Ruckus – First Distribution.