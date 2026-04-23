First Distribution expands data centre portfolio with addition of NexaVM

The next-generation virtualisation platform is designed for modern, cost-conscious IT environments.

First Distribution, which positions itself as a leading value-added distributor of enterprise IT solutions in southern Africa, today announced the expansion of its data centre division with the addition of NexaVM, a next-generation virtualisation platform designed for modern, cost-conscious IT environments.

This strategic addition strengthens First Distribution’s data centre portfolio, enabling partners to offer customers a powerful alternative virtualisation solution that balances performance, simplicity and cost efficiency without compromising on enterprise-grade capability.

NexaVM delivers a modern virtualisation approach that simplifies infrastructure management, enhances workload performance and reduces licensing complexity. It is ideally suited for organisations reassessing traditional virtualisation models and seeking greater flexibility in increasingly complex hybrid and on-premises environments.

“We are excited to welcome NexaVM into our data centre portfolio,” said Malcolm Stewart, General Manager: data centre at First Distribution. “As organisations look to optimise virtualisation strategies while managing costs more effectively, NexaVM presents a compelling, enterprise-ready alternative that directly addresses current market challenges.”

The addition of NexaVM reinforces First Distribution’s commitment to delivering innovative, future-focused infrastructure solutions that enable partners to stay competitive and relevant. By extending its virtualisation offerings, First Distribution continues to provide choice, flexibility and real commercial value to its partner ecosystem.

Ketan Jeevan, Brand Manager at First Distribution, added: “NexaVM brings a fresh and practical approach to virtualisation. It gives our partners access to a platform that is both powerful and easy to deploy, while unlocking new sales and migration opportunities. We see NexaVM playing a key role in helping customers modernise their data centre strategy with confidence.”

Manuel Minzoni, Distribution Manager at NexaVM, commented: "We are proud to partner with First Distribution to accelerate NexaVM’s growth across southern Africa. As a European-developed virtualisation platform, NexaVM brings a strong focus on data sovereignty, transparency and operational efficiency. Our mission is to provide organisations with a true enterprise alternative to traditional virtualisation platforms – one that eliminates complexity, reduces total cost of ownership by up to 50% and enables deployment of production-ready infrastructure in under 30 minutes. Together, we will empower partners and customers to regain control over their infrastructure strategy without compromise."