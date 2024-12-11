First Distribution proudly announces new partnership with Hewlett Packard Enterprise to expand IT solutions portfolio

(Image: Supplied)

First Distribution is thrilled to announce its new partnership with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), officially becoming a distributor of HPE’s world-class technology solutions. With this partnership, First Distribution will now offer HPE’s innovative portfolio of edge-to-cloud technologies, including AI, compute, storage and hybrid cloud solutions. This collaboration strengthens First Distribution’s commitment to providing cutting-edge IT solutions to its growing network of partners.

Werner Herbst, Managing Director at First Distribution, commented on the partnership: "First Distribution continues to focus on expanding our vendor landscape and offerings. By including relevant vendors like HPE, we are fulfilling partner requirements while maintaining our position as a trusted, value-added distributor for SME and enterprise clients alike. We are very excited about this partnership and look forward to the opportunities it will bring."

By bringing the hybrid by design operating model of HPE GreenLake cloud to its customers, First Distribution enables businesses to unify data, simplify operations and optimise infrastructure, whether they are operating on-premises, at the edge or in the cloud. The HPE GreenLake cloud offers flexible consumption models that enable businesses of all sizes to transform and modernise their IT with predictable costs and secure, scalable, high-performance cloud infrastructure.

Malcolm Stewart, General Manager for Datacenter at First Distribution, added: "First Distribution is known as a strong enterprise distributor with a focus on global leading brands. The addition of HPE allows us to broaden our presence in the channel and serve our partners in the most effective way. We are excited to add HPE to our technology stack."

This partnership solidifies First Distribution’s ability to deliver flexible, scalable and future-proof solutions, ensuring that their partners have access to the latest in IT infrastructure and cloud services. As the company continues to broaden its vendor portfolio, the addition of HPE further reinforces its reputation as a leading distributor of world-class technology solutions.

“We are excited to welcome First Distribution as a new distribution partner and are looking forward to working closely with them, providing customers with state-of-the-art technology and innovative solutions that accelerate economic growth and transform IT operations,” said President Ntuli, managing director for South Africa, HPE. “The new partnership with HPE will ensure that First Distribution’s expanding network of partners have access to the latest in AI and hybrid IT infrastructure and cloud services, allowing them to grow their business with full financial flexibility and predictability.”

For more information on the HPE offerings now available through First Distribution, please visit https://firstdistribution.com/ or contact your account manager.