Five elements that give mid-range HONOR 200 Series a flagship experience

The best smartphones on the market are referred to as “flagships” – high-end devices representing the best of what a company has to offer.

Flagships offer a variety of top-end features, including high-speed performance, crystal-clear displays and camera set-ups that can give DSLRs a run for their money. These devices represent the pinnacle of today’s mobile technology, so it’s no surprise that they also come with sky-high prices to match.

While almost every smartphone would prefer to have the ultimate flagship experience – the price tag associated with these high-end devices means they’re out of reach for many people. This gap opened the market for Flagship Killers.

Flagship Killers are smartphones offering high-end hardware and features at a relatively lower price point than the flagship devices of the same year. HONOR has been hard at work to develop smartphones that are designed to provide a premium smartphone experience without breaking the bank – and the HONOR 200 Series is proof of this.

The latest evolution in the Number Series is packed with industry-leading features that are available at a mid-range price point – making the feel of having a premium device accessible to everyone.

But what makes the HONOR 200 Series a game-changing device in the Flagship Killer realm?

There are five key elements that make a flagship device standout:

Screen size: Because size does matter

Smartphones have gotten steadily bigger over the last few years. Flagships tend to be bigger in size compared to their mid-range offerings.

The HONOR 200 and HONOR 200 Pro feature a 6.7-inch and 6.78-inch Quad-curved floating display, respectively. Both devices incorporate human-centric eye comfort features to safeguard the user’s well-being, such as 3 840Hz risk-free PWM Dimming, AI Circadian Night Display, and Adaptive Dimming.

Camera set-up: Because we’re all content creators

Camera features have been a major point for bragging rights in flagships. Manufacturers are always wanting a bigger, more exciting number – whether it be how many megapixels or the number of camera lenses.

The HONOR 200 and 200 Pro are revolutionising portrait photography with their impressive hardware and advanced features. These devices feature a remarkable 50MP portrait main camera. The camera's 4-in-1 pixel binning technology, equivalent to a pixel size of 2.4μm, ensures stunning, well-lit portrait shots that remain clear and transparent, even at night.

Additionally, the devices feature a 50MP telephoto camera equipped with OIS that allows the telephoto lens to minimise blurring and shakiness, resulting in crisp and stable zoomed-in portrait shots.

The HONOR 200 and 200 Pro also boast a 50MP portrait selfie camera, which ensures exceptional selfie captures in all lighting conditions.

To achieve studio-level portrait photography, the HONOR 200 Series product team has partnered with legendary photography house Studio Harcourt to co-engineer the HONOR AI Portrait Engine.

Battery life: Because roadtrips and load-shedding are things

Battery life has been one of the biggest purchasing decisions of consumers in recent years. Because flagships are generally bigger in size, they tend to come with larger batteries for all-day usage on a single charge.

HONOR has pioneered the application of emerging battery innovations from other industries to smartphones. Acknowledging the enormous potential of silicon-based anode material for superior electron adsorption, the HONOR 200 Series is equipped with a large 5 200mAh silicon-carbon battery, ensuring reliable performance and exceptional battery life.

With up to 61 hours of continuous music streaming on a single charge, the HONOR 200 Series offers users extended entertainment capabilities.

For lightning-fast charging, the HONOR 200 Series features 100W Wired HONOR SuperCharge technology, allowing the device to be fully charged in just 41 minutes.

Additionally, the device offers 66W Wireless HONOR SuperCharge, empowering users to enjoy uninterrupted online gaming or immersive video streaming without concerns about running out of battery power.

Processor performance: Because we all have a need for speed

Premium smartphones pack powerful processors along with 12GB of RAM or even more – allowing the devices to run any task without breaking a sweat.

The HONOR 200 Pro is embedded with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Mobile Platform, achieving a CPU clock speed of up to 3GHz, guaranteeing seamless graphics rendering and real-time responsiveness.

Storage: Because the bigger, the better

Due to a flagship’s capability of recording high-quality pictures and videos, the minimum storage offering is 256GB. With so much space, many will barely need to think twice about having to regularly clear out older files, images and videos.

The HONOR 200 and 200 Pro have impressive storage capacity to meet users' diverse digital needs. With a 12GB memory and large 512GB storage drive, the device can keep 95 600 pictures or 80 000 songs locally. This allows users to confidently store and access their data without limitations, ensuring a seamless and hassle-free experience.

