Five reasons why storage modernisation is a smart business priority

Habib Mahakian, Vice-President for Southern and Sub-Saharan Africa, Dell Technologies.

The conventional case for storage modernisation often focuses on the benefits of upgrading to a new environment. A stronger case starts with understanding the cost of staying in the current one. That cost is growing fast and is less visible in day-to-day operations. Making it visible is what turns a modernisation conversation into a compelling business case.

What is the real cost of enterprise storage inaction?

As data volumes grow and AI workloads scale, the role of storage becomes more central to business performance. Without ongoing modernisation, technical debt can begin to accumulate at the storage layer, creating a gradual gap between evolving business needs and infrastructure capability. This challenge typically shows up across five areas:

1: Operational complexity that grows as workloads evolve

Every quarter that organisations run AI workloads on infrastructure not originally designed for them, the gap between capability and business requirement can widen. This can slow the pace of adoption while increasing pressure on security and compliance. Industry research shows that many businesses are already shifting a significant share of application spend towards modernisation. At the same time, layering new workloads onto existing environments can increase complexity over time, making a more structured approach increasingly important. Acting earlier helps manage this transition more efficiently and avoid unnecessary overhead costs.

2: Deferred modernisation creates complexity that does not need to exist

The longer storage modernisation is deferred, the more inter-connected the environment becomes. Legacy storage often sits alongside newer systems, creating additional data relationships, integrations and compliance dependencies over time. What could be a structured refresh can evolve into a more complex programme if left too late. Enterprises that act earlier are typically able to move faster, with less disruption and more predictable outcomes.

3: Widening resilience exposure in a higher-stakes regulatory environment

Environments designed for earlier resilience expectations may not fully align with today’s recovery requirements. In South Africa, regulators such as the Prudential Authority and the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) are raising the bar for documented recovery capability through frameworks like Joint Standard 2 of 2024 on Cybersecurity and Cyber Resilience, and the Operational Risk and Resilience Standards. These requirements mirror global developments such as NIS2 and DORA in Europe.

Businesses running legacy infrastructure are increasingly being asked to close gaps they did not plan for and cannot close quickly. Addressing these through modernisation can help strengthen resilience while supporting evolving regulatory needs, ensuring compliance with both local standards and international expectations.

4: Climbing energy costs on infrastructure built for a different era

Ageing storage consumes more energy per unit of useful work than modern alternatives. Global data centre electricity demand rose 17% in 2025 and total data centre power is projected to double by 2030 according to the IEA – corresponding with South Africa’s explosive rise in data centre electricity demand. For businesses with sustainability priorities, improving storage efficiency is becoming an important benefit that can help reduce energy intensity while supporting performance and scale.

5: Engineering talent locked into maintaining existing environments

Specialist teams often spend a lot of time maintaining and optimising existing environments. While this work is critical, it can limit the time available for innovation and new ideas. As demand for skills grows, freeing up engineering capacity becomes increasingly valuable. Modernisation can help shift focus from maintenance to supporting business priorities.

Why the ROI case for storage modernisation starts before the migration

Storage modernisation is no longer a capital expenditure decision. It is a competitive strategy decision that supports performance, resilience and efficiency across the business. For many South African organisations, the question is shifting. It’s not only about where storage modernisation delivers value, but about how to approach it in a way that aligns with broader transformation goals. Acting earlier can help businesses stay ahead of demand, reduce complexity over time and build a stronger foundation for future workloads.