Flowgear named IAMCP SA ISV Partner of the Year

Daniel Chilcott, Co-founder and CEO of Flowgear.

Flowgear has won ISV Partner of the Year at the IAMCP South Africa Partner Awards 2026.

According to IAMCP South Africa, the award recognises Flowgear for scaling a world-class iPaaS solution and achieving the first AI Design Win in the CEMA region.

IAMCP’s evaluation criteria included innovation and USP, Microsoft integration, Microsoft Azure Marketplace and co-sell alignment, Microsoft ecosystem impact and enablement, customer success, security and compliance, and future vision and strategy.

The recognition highlights Flowgear’s growing momentum in the Microsoft ecosystem and positions the company as a South African software business building IP with global relevance.

“This recognition matters because it reflects where the market is heading,” said JJ Milner, Co-founder of Flowgear. Founder and Managing Director of Global Micro Solutions. “In the AI era, speed matters, but so do control, auditability and trust. Flowgear’s role is to help businesses move faster without losing grip on the systems and processes that matter most.”

Flowgear said the award comes at a time when more organisations are looking for practical ways to connect AI initiatives to operational systems securely and at scale. The company’s platform is designed to integrate applications, data and workflows across cloud and on-premises environments, while maintaining the control and visibility required for enterprise execution.

Milner said Flowgear provides the secure, auditable foundation that allows developers and business teams to move quickly while staying connected to backend systems, Microsoft services and systems of record.

The company said the recognition also reflects the strength of its Microsoft-aligned foundation as a .NET-based platform hosted on Azure, alongside its SOC 2 Type 2 certification.

The company said the award also reflects growing ecosystem traction, with Flowgear now working with 140 global partners and reaching 1 000 certified Flowgear developers.

“This award is meaningful recognition for the work our team, customers and partners have put into building Flowgear into a platform that solves real business problems at scale,” said Daniel Chilcott, Co-founder and CEO of Flowgear. “It not only reflects the relentless effort we have put into product innovation, but the practical value of helping organisations integrate faster, work smarter and create a stronger foundation for AI-led transformation in South Africa.”

In a supporting result on the night, Global Micro Solutions was named Community Partner of the Year. Milner is also the founder of Global Micro Solutions, linking both award wins to a broader story of ecosystem participation, partner enablement and product innovation.