FNB App of the Year announced

Matric Live co-founder Lesego Finger (middle) accepts the 2024 FNB App of the Year award.

Educational app Matric Live was crowned winner of the 2024 FNB App of the Year, at an awards ceremony, held in Johannesburg this week.

In the statement, First National Bank (FNB) says the winning app impressed the judges with its dynamic approach to learning through interactive video lessons, gamified study experiences, mock exam simulations, and an artificial intelligence chat feature that provides instant academic support.

Matric Live also secured victories in the Huawei Category 15 and Best Breakthrough Developer categories.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have won this prestigious award,” says Matric Live co-founder Lesego Finger. “The competition pushed us to our limits, from the technical judging to the live pitch. Winning the FNB App of the Year title is a milestone for us, and we look forward to the opportunities it will bring.”

Now in its 13th year, the awards recognise local innovation, showcasing the top apps across consumer, enterprise, health, agriculture, education and finance.

As part of the prize, the winning team will attend an international IT conference of their choice, valued at R250 000, the statement reveals.

“This year’s App of the Year winner exemplifies the innovative spirit that drives South Africa’s small businesses and entrepreneurs,” comments Andiswa Bata, CEO of FNB Business.

“Congratulations to all the winners. It’s inspiring to see many aspirant coders and budding tech entrepreneurs innovating to solve key challenges impacting the country.”

The ceremony also recognised outstanding achievements in various other categories. The winners included:

Best Financial Solution: Vault22

Best Educational Solution: Mediclinic Baby

Best Health Solution: October Health

Best Agricultural Solution: FarmRanger

Best African Solution: Disney Iwájú: Rising Chef

Best Consumer Solution and Most Innovative Solution: Checkers Sixty60

Best Enterprise Solution: Eyerus app

Best Gaming Solution: Super Dragon Punch Force 3

Best Hackathon Solution: Jiinue

People’s Choice Award: Netstar