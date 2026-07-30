For resellers: A deeper dive into thermal transfer ribbon types and applications

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Although there are just three basic types of thermal transfer ribbon – wax, wax/resin and resin (along with special variants such as washcare resin, near edge resin and hot stamping foil) – they cover a vast variety of industry applications and verticals between them.

It’s vital for resellers to know each TTR’s specific properties to best match them with their usage before any other decisions are made. These have a direct bearing on the label’s ultimate purpose and desired lifespan, the appropriate materials to be printed on and even the correct printer for the job.

A mismatch between the TTR type and its applications and use can be a costly error, defeating the purpose of any reseller’s best laid plans to grow a larger network of loyal customers.

Don’t play with matches: TTR types and applications

Note that all of the following products are readily available in the Kemtek ThermoPro TTR inventory.

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ThermoPro Resin

(Superior durability, uncompromising performance)

Abrasive handling, extreme heat or cold, UV exposure and industrial solvents – conditions that would destroy lesser ribbons. If your labels need to survive any of these and remain scannable, legible and compliant, it’s wise to specify ThermoPro Resin, or risk the destruction of the ribbon.

The resin formulation doesn’t limit print speed or choice of label stock – it simply gives you more of everything that matters in a high-stakes environment. When traceability cannot be compromised, this is the ribbon to order. It bonds permanently to synthetic substrates and coated papers, making it the standard application choice for demanding environments.

Applications: Industrial and manufacturing, pharma and healthcare, laboratory and specimen identification, chemical and hazardous goods, electronics and component marking, aerospace, automotive and metals.

ThermoPro Wax

(General purpose labelling, sharp prints, reliable results)

For high volume, everyday labelling ThermoPro Wax is the ultimate go-to ribbon. Designed for flat head thermal transfer printers, it delivers crisp bar code and text printing on a broad range of coated paper substrates consistently, at speed, in large scale operations.

The anti-static coating technology ensures smooth, trouble-free media feed and protects printheads from the wear of sustained, high-volume printing. In all, it lowers both downtime and cost per label over time.

Applications: High-volume general-purpose labelling, bar code and price tags, shipping and despatch, inventory management, retail shelf and product labels, and logistics and warehousing.

ThermoPro Wax Resin

(Flexible, durable, ready for the real world)

For labels that will be handled frequently, exposed to humidity or need to hold up in moderately demanding environments, ThermoPro Wax Resin delivers that extra durability exactly where it counts. This mid-range workhorse bridges the gap between economy and performance, combining the printhead-friendly characteristics of a wax ribbon with significantly enhanced resistance to abrasion, moisture and common chemicals. It runs reliably on both coated and uncoated paper, card and a wide range of synthetic substrates including polyester, polyethylene, polypropylene and PVC.

Applications: Food and beverage packaging, pharma and healthcare, outdoor and logistics, automotive and industrial parts, chemical and hazardous goods and labels exposed to moisture and handling.

ThermoPro Hot Stamping Foil

(Cold condition durability, exceptional adhesion, premium finishes)

Hot stamping foil transfers under heat and pressure, bonding to a variety of label and packaging surfaces with the durability to survive the most demanding of cold-environment conditions.

Designed for applications beyond a standard print, this provides a distinct, premium-quality finish with exceptional adhesion properties to not only combat such freezing conditions but also withstand damage caused by abrasion and scratching. Requiring dedicated stamping equipment, hot stamping foil is also available in a variety of foil colours.

Applications: Best for cold chains, frozen foods and refrigeration storage labels, as well as premium packaging with visual finish enhancements, with strong adhesion in low temperatures and cold-room applications, while maintaining its appearance.

ThermoPro Washcare Resin

(Built for textiles, built to last)

ThermoPro Washcare Resin is specifically developed for garment and textile labelling. It prints at high density on woven and synthetic fabric substrates, polyester, satin, nylon and holds up wash after wash. Ironing resistance is rated to 150°C, and the ink maintains full legibility even after sustained exposure to industrial washing chemicals and steam.

A label that fades, smudges or peels after a few cycles doesn’t only look unprofessional – ThermoPro Washcare Resin delivers the permanence and legibility throughout the full service life of the garment.

Applications: Apparel care labels and wash instruction tags, garment branding and size labels, workwear and safety garment identification, textile compliance and composition, footwear and accessories, inner labels and industrial and institutional applications.

ThermoPro Near Edge Resin

(High-speed precision, dynamic packaging, no compromise)

This is the must-use ribbon for flexible packaging lines, TTO (Thermal Transfer Overprinting) applications and any dynamic labelling environment where variable data – batch codes, best-before dates, lot numbers, weight – must be printed quickly, reliably and with uncompromised image quality run after run. Furthermore, considering the fact that near-edge and corner-edge printers operate at speeds and contact geometries that put standard flat-head ribbons under severe pressure, Near Edge Resin is the only logical choice.

Applications: Packaging and film label printing, TTO applications, food and beverage date codes and batch marking, lot numbers and expiry dates and dynamic variable data printing packaging films.

The Rev Up Ribbons @ ThermoPro & Kemtek initiative for resellers

Rev Up Ribbons @ ThermoPro & Kemtek has been purposely designed by Kemtek’s technical and sales specialists to accelerate opportunities for resellers and integrators who specialise in thermal transfer ribbon supplies for warehousing and logistics, retail, manufacturing, healthcare and food and beverage.

It is available across South Africa and other selected African regions for reselling professionals, giving them all the tools they need to grow their existing business and rapidly branch out into new customer bases.

Reach out to Kemtek. (Image: Kemtek)

Kemtek: Sole supplier of ThermoPro TTR

Kemtek is the exclusive supplier of ThermoPro thermal transfer ribbon products in its regions, providing a wide range of TTR to market with a very extensive stockholding at highly competitive prices. With a partnership that’s stronger than ever, Kemtek can now boast an expanded product offering covering more substrates, print environments and industry applications than ever before.

In addition, customers can order consignments from small to large, in standard, off-the-shelf sizes or cut to customer order.

Kemtek nationwide backup

Backed by Kemtek’s expert technical support and nationwide reach, you can count on the company for more than consumables and its related hardware and software – Kemtek is here to partner with you for long-term business success.

Read more in the ThermoPro white paper

For more details on TTR, read this fascinating and informative white paper, which includes the basics, ribbon selection, decision-making, industry guidance, mistake avoidance and more besides, here.

Reach out to Kemtek. (Image: Kemtek)

Reach out to Kemtek for even more

Get in touch with Kemtek as soon as possible for more ThermoPro-related information, as well as reselling opportunities within South Africa and other African markets. You can also book a product demo at the Kemtek Experience Centre. And if you’re not a Kemtek reseller yet, why wait?

For all of the above, call Anthony Shumba on (+27) 011 624 8000, or email him at anthonys@kemtek.co.za