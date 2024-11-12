Former Skyscanner Executive Filip Filipov joins OAG as Chief Operating Officer

OAG, the world’s leading data platform for the global travel industry, is delighted to announce Filip Filipov as the company’s new Chief Operating Officer.

Filipov, formerly VP of Product and Strategy at Skyscanner, played a key role in accelerating growth at the digital travel company and led a range of teams during his tenure. He brings a wealth of insight from the travel and technology sector alongside valuable scale up experience.

As COO of OAG, Filipov will focus on optimizing business operations, enhancing performance whilst developing the company’s long term strategic vision. This appointment aligns with OAG's accelerated growth strategy, bolstered by its acquisition of Infare in July 2023. The acquisition added airfare data to OAG's intelligence platform, enabling the company to offer comprehensive data solutions across the supply, demand, and pricing value chain.

Filip has held senior management positions across venture capital and strategy consulting including Opera Solutions in New York and London.

CEO of OAG, Phil Callow, said: “Filip brings a deep understanding of the travel and technology sector. As OAG continues to expand, his expertise will be invaluable in guiding us through an ambitious phase of growth. His passion for data and the aviation industry makes him an excellent fit for our customer-centric and quality-driven culture.”

Commenting on his new appointment, Filip said:

“I am delighted to join OAG. I’ve been struck by the depth of talent and ambition throughout the organisation. Now with its unique ability to combine supply, demand, and pricing data I am excited to build on what’s already been achieved and to apply my scale-up experience across all operations to the benefit of our customers.”

This appointment follows the addition of Shane Corstorphine, former Skyscanner CFO, as NED in July.