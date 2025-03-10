FORTNA and Hai Robotics Announce Partnership to Deliver Expanded Approach to Warehouse Automation Solutions

FORTNA and Hai Robotics Announce Partnership (Graphic: Business Wire)

FORTNA, a leading automation and software company for the full logistics value chain, and Hai Robotics, a global leader in warehouse automation, today announced a partnership that expands the FORTNA solution portfolio for goods-to-person automation solutions. The collaboration introduces the HaiPick automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS) to FORTNA's existing portfolio of automated solutions, including the latest innovation, HaiPick Climb. This partnership expands FORTNA’s ability to enable customers to optimize inventory storage, order picking and order fulfillment.

FORTNA’s consultative approach to solving the widest array of operating challenges through automation uncovers a wide variety of needs. Hai Robotic’s ability to fulfill unmet needs that improve outcomes, reduce implementation time and costs, and increase AS/RS adoption attracted FORTNA to their solutions. The HaiPick portfolio, inclusive of HaiPick Climb, strengthens FORTNA’s portfolio of options to solve unique customer challenges and expands the reach of automated solutions, including retrofits to existing facilities with minimal infrastructure requirements.

“At FORTNA, we are focused on delivering solutions to improve operations for e-commerce and omnichannel warehouses through tailored automation and intelligent software solutions,” said Rob McKeel, CEO, FORTNA. “Our partnership with Hai Robotics reinforces this commitment, expanding our capabilities to deliver innovative solutions for a wide range of storage and order fulfillment operations. FORTNA has a history of collaborating with partners who deliver quality and reliability to our customers, and we feel Hai Robotics delivers on that commitment.”

McKeel continued, "Together, we look forward to designing and implementing solutions that bring the newly launched HaiPick Climb to facilities where it drives the most value for customers and fits in application spaces that expand our solution portfolio.”

"Hai Robotics is thrilled to partner with FORTNA," said Richie Chen, Founder and CEO, Hai Robotics. "FORTNA’s deep expertise in warehouse and distribution solutions and proven track record of delivering for their customers makes them an ideal partner as we work together to help customers optimize storage, maximize efficiency, and seamlessly adapt to evolving business demands.”

FORTNA’s LogiMAT Booth 1G05 and ProMat Booth S603 will showcase the HaiPick Climb robot and its innovative approach to efficient storage and retrieval. Unlike aisle-based AS/RS, HaiPick Climb attaches to one side of standard racking, enabling access from both sides of narrow aisles while reducing installation costs. This configuration allows the robot to deliver totes to workstations more efficiently than aisle-based AS/RS while reducing the storage footprint. Given the diversity of challenges in warehouses and customer needs, this expands our solution set for narrow aisles, as well as for wide ranges of product sizes and weights.

“AS/RS solutions continue to evolve to better serve the changing needs of modern fulfillment centers, and the HaiPick Climb is a great example of this evolution aimed to bring automated operations to life for more and more customers across all industry segments,” stated Ron Egan, Vice President, FORTNA. “This technology supports our approach to providing customer-centric solutions that can accelerate time to market and unlock meaningful efficiency and productivity gains.”

"The FORTNA proven leadership in warehouse automation and global presence, combined with our flexible and scalable HaiPick Systems, creates a powerful alliance to help businesses maximize efficiency, optimize space and accelerate their automation journey," said Hunter Senn, Director of Sales, Hai Robotics USA. "We look forward to collaborating with FORTNA to deliver world-class solutions that drive unparalleled operational impact for our customers."

