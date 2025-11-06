Founders, your first pitch starts with professional e-mail

Before anyone meets you, they meet your domain. If your e-mail is a free account, you’re borrowing someone else’s brand. With HMailPlus by HOSTAFRICA, your name and your business show up first. It’s affordable, incredibly easy to set up and puts you on the front foot before the first handshake.
Built for founders, not just IT professionals, HMailPlus by HOSTAFRICA goes beyond the basics with business-grade tools that are easy to understand and even easier to use:
- AI-optimised e-mail: Instant summaries of long messages so you get the gist fast and reply with confidence.
- Essential e-mail security: Advanced spam and threat protection that blocks junk before it hits your inbox.
- Intuitive calendar: Schedule meetings and manage bookings without wrestling with settings.
Best of all, you don’t need a technical background or a big budget to look professional online. HMailPlus was built to give African founders secure, reliable and professional e-mail hosting without the complexity or the cost.
Why professional e-mail matters (especially when you’re new)
- Credibility and trust: A branded address (your name @ yourbusiness.co.za) signals stability and seriousness. It’s simply more trustworthy than a generic Gmail or Yahoo address.
- Brand recognition: Every e-mail becomes a micro-billboard for your brand. Free e-mail promotes someone else’s name – not yours.
- Security and reliability: Business-grade hosting brings anti-spam filters, virus protection, backups and secure servers designed for work.
- Scalability: Start solo and grow as you hire. Add addresses like sales@, support@ or accounts@ in minutes – no provider switch required.
Starting at just R36 per month, HMailPlus Core is secure, intelligent and effortless to use. Learn more: hostafrica.co.za/email-hosting/
Go beyond e-mail with HMailPlus Workspace
When your workflow expands, HMailPlus Workspace adds simple collaboration tools so your small team can work smarter together:
- Spreadsheets: Create, edit and collaborate in real-time.
- Task management: Assign, track and hit deadlines with reminders.
- Presentations: Design and share slide decks with full editing tools.
Starting at just R54 per month, HMailPlus Workspace adds collaboration tools to your arsenal, ideal for early teams that need focus, not fuss. Learn more: hostafrica.co.za/email-hosting/
Why first-time founders choose HMailPlus by HOSTAFRICA
- Locally supported with quick, human help when you need it.
- Affordable monthly pricing – less than a daily coffee.
- Secure storage and backups to protect your conversations and files.
- Grows with you – add team accounts any time.
- Seamless set-up across mobile and desktop with clear, step-by-step guidance.
- Backed by HOSTAFRICA, a trusted brand in hosting.
Whether you’re a freelancer, a solo founder or building your first small team, HMailPlus by HOSTAFRICA gives you the credibility of a professional e-mail address – without enterprise-level costs or complexity.
Get started in three clear steps
1. Choose your plan on the HOSTAFRICA HMailPlus product page.
2. Register a domain name (eg, your-business.co.za).
3. Create your branded e-mail (eg, your name @ your-business .co.za).
You’ll be ready to e-mail customers from a professional, trustworthy address in minutes.
Common founder questions
- Do I need technical skills? No. HMailPlus uses plain-English set-up steps and support is on hand if you get stuck.
- Can I keep my current Gmail for personal use? Yes – use HMailPlus for your business and keep personal separate. Better yet, migrate your Gmail to HMailPlus quickly and easily with the simple migration tool.
- What if I grow? Add mailboxes and shared addresses (like hello@) anytime.
- Will my e-mails be safer than free services? HMailPlus by HOSTAFRICA includes business-grade spam filtering, threat protection and backups.
HOSTAFRICA
HOSTAFRICA, founded in 2016 by Michael Osterloh and two experienced hosting entrepreneurs from Europe, is dedicated to providing digital opportunities for entrepreneurs across Africa. Since its inception, HOSTAFRICA has rapidly emerged as a key player in Africa's digital landscape, offering a comprehensive range of hosting solutions including websites, e-commerce, and VPS services to more than 100,000 customers. The company's expansion into Nigeria in 2021 and Kenya in 2022 underscores its commitment to establishing a robust presence across the continent.
HOSTAFRICA’s commitment to excellence is reflected in:
- Serving over 100,000 African customers.
- Maintaining 99.9% service reliability.
- Achieving industry-leading customer satisfaction ratings (4.9/5) ratings (4.9/5) on reputable review platforms such as HelloPeter and Trustpilot
- Building local teams in every market to ensure culturally relevant, responsive support.
Offices: 12 Helena Ave, Helena Heights, Somerset West, Cape Town, 7130 For more information, visit www.hostafrica.com