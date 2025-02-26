Four key finance trends and priorities for CFOs in 2025

Kodzai Masvikwa (CA)SA, Digital Finance Lead at Decision Inc. (Image: Supplied)

In a fast-changing global economy, chief financial officers (CFOs) and finance leaders are facing unprecedented challenges. The traditional role of merely safeguarding assets and overseeing liabilities is no longer sufficient. Today’s finance function is expected to drive strategic decision-making, foster growth and ensure liquidity and solvency to help organisations thrive in volatile markets. Drawing insights from Decision Inc.’s latest finance competency assessment, this press release highlights four critical priorities CFOs must address to remain competitive and future ready.

1. Harnessing real-time financial data to optimise operational and capex cashflow

As finance leaders navigate volatile markets, the demand for real-time insights into financial data is growing. Modern technology solutions provide timely visibility into debtor performance and optimise demand planning for inventory, significantly enhancing liquidity management and financial planning.

By leveraging advanced analytics, finance teams can identify high-performing debtors, enabling better pricing strategies while flagging at-risk accounts to implement effective mitigation measures. Enhanced visibility over debtor balances and inventory levels gives CFOs improved control over cashflow, facilitating more strategic creditor negotiations. This proactive approach also frees up valuable resources to reinvest in growth initiatives, ultimately positioning organisations for long-term success.

2. Driving sustainable growth through data-driven resource allocation

The current global economic climate has prompted CFOs to move beyond traditional cost-cutting strategies and take on a leadership role in driving sustainable revenue growth. This transition places a renewed emphasis on optimal resource allocation, ensuring that growth opportunities not only increase revenue but also enhance EBITDA and balance sheet health.

Modern technologies enable a collaborative culture within the office of the CFO, fostering stronger partnerships with commercial and operational teams. By integrating activity-based forecasts with top-down strategic goals, finance leaders can forecast and plan more accurately. With fully integrated enterprise performance platforms, CFOs gain a 360-degree view of their organisation, enabling data-driven decisions on resource allocation that support long-term growth and success.

3. Transforming finance with AI

Artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping finance functions by automating routine tasks, allowing finance teams to focus on performance analysis rather than manual data entry. AI technologies such as generative AI (GenAI), natural language processing (NLP) and computer vision are streamlining financial operations, enhancing financial data queries, approval processes and review workflows.

By combining these AI technologies , finance teams can instantly query data extraction from invoices, contracts and other unstructured sources, reducing bottlenecks and empowering real-time decision-making. When integrated with computer vision, these technologies optimise inventory management and asset tracking, improving financial close processes. Additionally, advanced AI models provide accurate forecasting and scenario modelling to assess demand, revenue, profitability and ROI, guiding CFOs in making informed decisions.

4. Building a future-ready finance team

With Gartner predicting that by 2027, half of all finance roles will require digital expertise, CFOs must reassess their team structures and strategies. The shift towards digital skills necessitates investment in upskilling existing teams or acquiring talent with expertise in emerging technologies and financial practices.

Retaining top talent is equally critical. CFOs must cultivate environments that inspire, reward and recognise the contributions of their teams. By fostering a culture of continuous learning, organisations can build a workforce that is both adaptable and resilient, positioning them to effectively manage data-driven processes and thrive amid technological disruptions.

Partnering with Decision Inc. for transformative results

To support CFOs in addressing these priorities, Decision Inc. offers tailored assessments to provide valuable insights into digital finance maturity and transformation readiness. Decision Inc.'s Digital Finance Health Check Assessment offers a high-level perspective on critical priorities, while the Finance Competency Assessment delivers an in-depth review of digital limitations, identifying the top 10 transformation initiatives and a clear roadmap for addressing these challenges.

Decision Inc.'s approach has helped organisations such as Attacq, AutoX, Citadel and TFG modernise their financial operations and enhance efficiency. By combining extensive finance transformation expertise with practical, technology-led solutions, Decision Inc. guides businesses in integrating advanced analytics, AI-driven processes and operational improvements to achieve their strategic objectives.

Conclusion

The CFO’s role has evolved far beyond traditional stewardship. To stay competitive in today’s economic landscape, finance leaders must embrace real-time data, drive sustainable growth, leverage AI technologies and build a future-ready team. Partnering with experts like Decision Inc. will ensure organisations are well-equipped to navigate these emerging trends and succeed in a rapidly changing market.

