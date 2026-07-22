FPT Partners with Nuummite and e-CENS to Explore Strategic Technology Collaboration Across the Middle East and Africa

Global technology corporation FPT and Nuummite, a MEA-based digital transformation and intelligent automation firm, have signed a Strategic Cooperation Agreement to advance collaboration across the Middle East and Africa, creating a stronger platform for enterprise transformation through customer experience, data, AI, and cloud solutions. As part of the broader collaboration, e-CENS will contribute its regional data and analytics expertise alongside Nuummite’s digital transformation and intelligent automation capabilities.

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Under the agreement, FPT will work with Nuummite and e-CENS to explore opportunities across a broad set of strategic areas, with an initial focus on Salesforce-led customer transformation and agentic AI, including Agentforce, Data Cloud, and cross-cloud delivery across sales, service, marketing, commerce, and analytics. This will be supported by a broader portfolio covering Adobe and Sitecore experience platforms, data and AI, intelligent automation, and cloud services. The partnership is designed to create a more structured model for joint business development and enterprise transformation by combining FPT’s global technology and delivery capabilities with Nuummite and e-CENS’ regional market access, data expertise and execution strength. Together, the companies aim to accelerate digital adoption and build stronger commercial momentum in priority sectors such as retail, real estate, insurance, aviation, and media and entertainment.

The agreement builds on an existing working relationship between FPT and Nuummite that began in 2024 and elevates it into a broader strategic collaboration, with a clearer framework for joint market activation, coordinated growth, and long-term partnership development.

“Customer experience, AI, and data are becoming central to a more mature, outcome-driven model of enterprise transformation across the region. Leveraging our AI maturity framework, CASAN, along with the FleziPT platform and an AI-augmented workforce, we are well positioned to work with Nuummite in helping organizations to accelerate execution, turning digital priorities into measurable efficiency, stronger growth, and long-term business value,” said Kenan Homsi - Regional Vice President, FPT Middle East and Africa, FPT Corporation.

“The opportunity is not in adding more technology. It is in making technology work in the market, around the customer, and against real business priorities. Nuummite and e-CENS understand how enterprises across the region buy, operate, and change, while FPT brings the depth and scale to deliver. Together, we can turn complex transformation agendas into practical programs that move faster, reduce risk, and produce measurable results,” said Bashar Hafez - Co-Founder and Managing Director, Nuummite and e-CENS.

Since opening its first office in the Middle East in 2020, FPT has expanded its regional presence rapidly, building strong client momentum across multiple sectors and accelerating growth in the market. The company recently secured a Regional Headquarters license for its operations in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, becoming the first Vietnam-based enterprise authorized to conduct regional operations in the Kingdom. This collaboration marks a further step in strengthening FPT’s growth strategy in MEA through a more structured channel model and supporting enterprise clients through a combination of technical scale, local execution, and market-led partnership development.