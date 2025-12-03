Frogfoot expands Rustenburg fibre footprint

Frogfoot says its fibre expansion into the North West province supports the company’s growth strategy.

Frogfoot has acquired the fibre network assets of Infinity Wireless in Rustenburg, which will be integrated into its national infrastructure.

Terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

In a statement, Frogfoot says this expansion into the North West province supports the company’s growth strategy and deepens its presence in a key regional market, with the transition officially started on 1 November.

Infinity Wireless currently operates and supports the network in the area, and over the next 12 months, it will transition into Frogfoot’s national operating model.

According to the fibre network operator, Infinity will continue operating as an internet service provider (ISP) on the network, and its customers will remain Infinity customers throughout the process with no action required from them.

It explains that this approach ensures complete continuity with no service disruption and no action required from customers.

“This is an exciting acquisition that reflects our commitment to regional growth and network investment,” says Richard Henn, head of mergers and acquisitions at Frogfoot Networks.

“Rustenburg is a thriving community, and this move allows us to bring the benefits of our national customer support systems, long-term infrastructure investment and product speed upgrades to existing Infinity Wireless customers.

“We are particularly pleased to be able to continue working closely with the Koen brothers, who founded this impressive business. We are partner-centric and could not have hoped for better people to join hands with on this journey.”

“We are delighted to be part of this process and to see the fibre segment of our network transition into the Frogfoot ecosystem,” says JJ Koen.

“Frogfoot has the scale, technical resources and national presence needed to continue delivering value to customers in Rustenburg. This decision supports the long-term stability of the network and the community we serve.”

Frogfoot says its investment and prioritisation of expanding coverage play a significant role in supporting the connectivity of the region.