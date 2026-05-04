From ambition to action: Making AI work for SA businesses

Brandon Singh, head of cloud services, Cloud On Demand.

Most South African businesses are no longer asking whether AI is relevant to them. The question now is more grounded: what does it actually take to deploy it properly?

That is a more useful question, and where the Microsoft and Cloud On Demand partnership does its most practical work.

South Africa is among the leading markets on the continent in AI adoption, with usage increasing steadily through 2025. But adoption rate alone does not tell the full story. The gap between organisations using AI tools and organisations deriving consistent, measurable business value from them remains significant. Closing that gap is where the channel has a real opportunity.

The Microsoft ecosystem provides a strong foundation for this. Tools like Microsoft 365 Copilot, Azure AI services and Power Platform are not standalone AI experiments; they are designed to integrate with the environments most South African businesses already operate in. That matters because one of the most common barriers to AI deployment is not budget or willingness. It is the perceived complexity of getting started without disrupting existing operations.

For partners, this is where the conversation needs to be grounded. Customers want to understand three things: what problem does this solve, how does it fit what we already have, and how do we govern it responsibly? POPIA compliance, data residency, access controls and audit trails are not afterthoughts in these discussions. They are often the deciding factor, particularly in regulated sectors like financial services, healthcare and legal services.

Cloud On Demand's role in this ecosystem is to help partners navigate that complexity, from Microsoft licensing and technical architecture through to ongoing support and managed services. The goal is not simply to move customers onto AI-enabled tools, but to help partners structure those engagements so they generate recurring, sustainable revenue rather than a one-off transaction.

The results are tangible when deployment is done well. SPAR Group's adoption of Microsoft 365 Copilot across its operations resulted in 67% of employees actively using the tool, saving the equivalent of 89 working days annually, with 93% of users reporting improved productivity.1 That is the kind of outcome that converts a sceptical customer, and it is the kind of story partners need to tell with confidence.

The opportunity in the South African market is genuine. What it requires is a move away from concept conversations and towards structured customer engagements that are tied to real business outcomes, with the right governance in place from the outset.

A practical next step

If you are working through how to structure AI engagements for your clients, or need support translating Microsoft's AI capabilities into revenue-generating offerings, speak to the Cloud On Demand team about how our Microsoft-enabled solutions can strengthen your practice. Find the company at www.cloudondemand.co.za or e-mail Cloud On Demand at salesteam@cloudondemand.co.za.

Sources:

1. Microsoft Middle East & Africa News Centre, "Accelerating retail transformation by enhancing operations and empowering employees", 6 March 2024

https://news.microsoft.com/en-xm/2024/03/06/accelerating-retail-transformation-by-enhancing-operations-and-empowering-employees/