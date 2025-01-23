From data silos to unified storage: The transformative power of multicloud strategies on file storage

Tony Bartlett, Director of Data Centre Compute, Dell Technologies South Africa.

In an increasingly data-driven world, organisations are adopting multicloud strategies to meet their business needs. As companies contend with vast and complex amounts of unstructured data, a multicloud approach allows them to manage, access and protect their information seamlessly across various cloud platforms.

Gartner estimates that by 2025, more than 95% of new digital workloads will be deployed on cloud-native platforms. This trend is especially visible in South Africa, where data and digital sovereignty are top priorities.

Here are five key trends in multicloud storage that are helping companies eliminate data silos and achieve a unified storage system:

1. Hybrid and multicloud integration: Breaking down data silos

Companies considering hybrid or multicloud approaches are often contending with data silos that limit data sharing, access and analytics potential. With hybrid and multicloud options, many organisations are moving towards a more cohesive storage set-up. This is particularly relevant in South Africa, where the National Policy on Data and the Cloud seeks to harness the power of data and cloud technologies for national development. By linking storage across multiple platforms, organisations can centralise data and comply with local regulations, granting them flexible data access without sacrificing security.

2. Cloud-native file storage: Enhancing scalability and flexibility

As companies’ data needs expand, they require storage that can scale as those demands fluctuate. Cloud-native file storage – engineered specifically for cloud environments – provides the agility needed to scale storage up or down as needed.

The South African cloud computing market is expected to reach R113 billion by 2028. Despite this growth, Dell Technologies’ Innovation Catalyst Research revealed that 35% of South African respondents listed the need to manage volumes of data and scale storage infrastructure as their biggest data management challenges. As a result, more and more local organisations are looking to adopt cloud-native storage to handle massive data loads efficiently, supporting compliance while delivering reliable performance.

3. Unified data management: Streamlining accessibility and governance

In the multicloud landscape, data management now goes beyond storage to include governance, access control and compliance, making unified data management a priority for CIOs as they aim to streamline data access across cloud platforms while maintaining strict control.

In South Africa, where data compliance is essential, companies are investing in platforms that facilitate unified data policies, enabling secure data transfer between clouds with consistent security standards. This approach simplifies workflows, boosts productivity and ensures that critical data can be accessed from anywhere within the organisation.

4. AI and machine learning integration: Extracting data insights

As multicloud storage enables more integrated data environments, AI and machine learning are providing unprecedented insights. According to the International Trade Administration, South Africa’s National AI Plan targets R70 billion in government, local and foreign direct investment in AI by 2030, with 100-300 AI start-ups and 5 000 AI experts in the country. By storing data across interconnected clouds, organisations can leverage AI to analyse multiple data sources for real-time, actionable insights.

AI integration is changing the game across data-heavy industries, providing the framework for complex analytics that drive innovation and enhance decision-making. For businesses, the multicloud approach also ensures secure, ethical AI use.

5. Edge computing and multicloud storage: Lowering latency and boosting data sovereignty

With the rise of IOT and the demand for real-time data, edge computing is becoming a critical aspect of multicloud strategies, enabling data processing close to its source. For South African companies, edge computing also supports data sovereignty by making it easier for sensitive data to be stored in compliance with regulations. Gartner projects that by 2026, 75% of data will be created and processed outside traditional data centres, highlighting the role of edge computing in multicloud strategies.

In the automotive industry, for example, edge computing within a multicloud set-up allows companies to process data from connected vehicles in real-time, powering features like predictive maintenance and live navigation. This approach enhances the user experience while ensuring adherence to South African data residency laws. Edge computing, as part of a multicloud approach, allows companies to optimise data access and latency, staying compliant without sacrificing performance.

The future of file storage

As organisations continue to generate vast amounts of data, the need for efficient and effective storage solutions will only grow. Multicloud strategies represent a significant shift in how businesses can manage their data, moving from isolated silos to a unified, accessible and secure ecosystem.

By adopting a multicloud approach, enterprises can unlock the full potential of their data, driving innovation, improving decision-making and gaining a competitive edge. The shift from data silos to a multicloud approach isn’t just a technological evolution – it's a fundamental transformation of how businesses operate in the digital age.