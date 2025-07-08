From digitisation to intelligence – SA enterprises move into new era with Huawei Cloud Stack

Huawei Cloud Stack synchronises an array of services from the Huawei public cloud and deploys them on-premises.

Leading South African enterprises are fast maturing beyond the digitisation stage and transforming themselves into fully intelligent enterprises.

This is according to Shallway Sun, Huawei Cloud Stack Business Development Director at Huawei Cloud South Africa. He says: “South African large enterprises are keeping pace with enterprises across the world in terms of moving from virtualisation to digitalisation to intelligence,” Sun says. “They now want to build their own large language models based on their data and their own enterprise needs to achieve more intelligent functionality.”

For some, this means moving to the cloud and harnessing all the elastic capabilities and toolsets available in the cloud. However, for others, moving into the public cloud raises concerns about data sovereignty, privacy and security.

Sun says: “Advanced hybrid cloud solutions are helping even the most traditional enterprises move into the intelligent enterprise space, where they are able to harness big data analytics and AI to transform operations and become data-driven organisations.”

Huawei Cloud has positioned itself as a pioneer in the hybrid cloud space, continuously expanding its hybrid cloud business and investing heavily in R&D. A key component of its portfolio is the Huawei Cloud Stack – a hybrid, on-premises solution that offers cloud-like services within the customer’s own data centre. Huawei Cloud Stack delivers over 120 Huawei Cloud Services, with more capabilities added with each iteration.

Huawei Cloud Stack helps government and traditional enterprise customers move to, use and manage the cloud with ease, and the peace of mind that their data is secure and on-premises.

Sun says: “Huawei Cloud Stack is helping power the intelligent enterprise by synchronising a wide array of services from the Huawei public cloud and deploying them on-premises. Huawei Cloud Stack enables the software industry to accelerate modernisation while keeping data within the country’s borders and also has the flexibility and openness to help the local enterprises build truly intelligent systems.

“Huawei Cloud Stack accelerates enterprise intelligence by deeply integrating AI and big data capabilities into the Huawei cloud infrastructure. This means it can enable real-time data processing and model training and intelligent decision-making. This helps the organisation build digital twins, automated operations, enhance the customer experience and extract actionable insights from data,” he says.

“Huawei Cloud Stack also plays a critical role in building the Intelligent Operations Center, serving to unify the foundation that integrates multi-source data, supports a real-time dashboard and cross-functional collaboration, with intelligent alerting and command system. So, through the comprehensive data governance and visibility, it can empower the enterprise to see and control and leverage their data effectively. Huawei Cloud Stack accelerates the journey from the digitalisation to the intelligence, but securely and conveniently within their local on-premises private environment,” Sun concludes.

For more information pertaining to Huawei Cloud Stack, log onto: https://www.huaweicloud.com/intl/en-us/s/JUhDUyU.