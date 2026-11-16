From local to global: Rise SA joins AccountingSuite's international expansion

Rise SA Business Solutions is transitioning from Rise Accounting to AccountingSuite, an accounting solution developed for the international market. Previously available as a white-label product, AccountingSuite was offered by Rise SA to South African customers under the Rise Accounting brand. Now, as AccountingSuite establishes its own international brand, the product brings together experience from its partner network to support businesses in different markets.

For Rise SA, the transition means continuing to work with local businesses while implementing AccountingSuite, providing customer support and developing additional functionality to meet specific business requirements.

AccountingSuite: One platform for business management.

What the transition means for existing customers

Rise SA will discontinue the development and support of Rise Accounting. Existing customers will be able to move to AccountingSuite, but the transition will not be compulsory. Each business can review the new solution, discuss its requirements with the Rise SA team and decide when to make the move.

An important part of this process is ensuring that customers do not lose the functionality developed specifically for their businesses. Rise SA will transfer the custom developments created for Rise Accounting to the AccountingSuite environment.

"We don't want customers to feel that moving to a new product means starting from scratch. Our existing developments address real business requirements, and we intend to carry that experience forward. The aim is to make the transition manageable and keep the functionality customers rely on in place," adds Ilia Shikhov, Founder of Rise SA.

What functionality is being transferred?

Bank integration with major South African banks

Bank Stream connects AccountingSuite with four major South African banks: Standard Bank, ABSA, First National Bank (FNB) and Nedbank. It allows businesses to import bank transactions automatically and bring them together in one place for processing. The connection is made through Yodlee, so AccountingSuite does not access or store customers' online banking credentials.

The integration reduces manual data entry, speeds up bank reconciliation and gives accountants a more reliable view of the company's financial transactions.

Customer and supplier statements

Preparing account statements individually can take considerable time when a business works with many customers or suppliers. The enhancement allows accountants to generate statements in bulk for a selected period, apply filters and choose the contacts to include. The completed statements can then be reviewed, printed or e-mailed individually or in batches.

This makes monthly statement preparation easier to manage, particularly for businesses dealing with large customer and supplier lists. It also helps them keep counter-parties informed about outstanding balances without spending hours preparing statements one by one.

Contracts and DirectDebit

Businesses providing subscriptions, retainers or other recurring services need a reliable way to manage customer agreements and collect payments on time. Contract management keeps agreed prices, services and payment terms organised, while preserving a history of changes. The DirectDebit integration connects AccountingSuite with the DirectDebit service used in South Africa, helping businesses automate recurring collections and link payments to the relevant invoices.

Together, these tools reduce the administrative work involved in recurring billing and collections, while giving businesses better control over customer agreements and payment history.

VAT reporting for SARS

AccountingSuite brings VAT information together for each tax period, helping accountants prepare VAT reports and check figures against the original transactions. They can trace reported amounts back to individual documents, identify discrepancies and make sure all relevant transactions are included in the correct period. Once a period is closed, reported transactions are excluded from subsequent declarations, preventing the same transaction from being declared twice.

The system prepares the figures for the SARS declaration, which is submitted separately through SARS. This gives businesses a clearer picture of their VAT position and greater confidence that declarations are complete and free from duplicate entries.

B-BBEE supplier reporting

For South African businesses, tracking B-BBEE supplier information is important when preparing procurement reports and demonstrating compliance with transformation requirements. AccountingSuite keeps supplier accreditation details and certificates together with supplier records. It also provides reports showing accredited suppliers by B-BBEE level and the value of purchases made from suppliers at each level during a selected period.

This makes it easier to prepare B-BBEE reports without collecting supplier information and calculating procurement figures manually. Businesses can also see how their purchasing is distributed across different B-BBEE levels.

AccountingSuite brings key business processes together in one platform.

Building on existing experience

The transition to AccountingSuite marks a change in the product Rise SA offers, but the company's approach to working with customers remains the same. Its role goes beyond providing access to accounting software: Rise SA will continue to implement the system, address business-specific requirements and develop additional functionality where needed.

For existing Rise Accounting customers, the priority is a manageable move that preserves the custom developments they depend on. At the same time, AccountingSuite offers a broader range of business management tools, including HR and payroll, fixed asset management, CRM and document approval workflows. Its extended purchasing and inventory management capabilities also help businesses manage more complex operations as they grow.

"Good software is not just about the features available out of the box. It is also about understanding how a business operates and making sure the system supports that work. We will continue to work closely with our customers, help them get the most out of AccountingSuite and keep things running as their requirements change," says Shikhov.