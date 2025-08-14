From sales floor to CEO

Noni Moroasui, founder of Mnotho Technology Solutions.

When Noni Moroasui joined NEC XON in August 2017 as a Key Account Executive, she had no idea that within a few years, she’d be leading her own company. Today, as the founder of Mnotho Technology Solutions, she’s not only carved out her own space in South Africa’s ICT landscape but is also a growing symbol of what can happen when ambition meets opportunity – and support.

Laying the foundation

Moroasui's early career took root in the technology reseller space, where she developed a solid grounding in sales and customer service. This initial experience proved invaluable as she transitioned into the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) sector, gaining exposure to large-scale operations and solution delivery.

“Joining NEC XON was a natural next step,” she says. “It’s a company known for innovation and customer focus, and it gave me the platform to stretch my capabilities and make a real impact.”

Moroasui quickly stood out – not just for her work ethic, but for her drive to learn and grow. With mentorship from the company’s leadership and support from cross-functional teams, she honed her skills in management, operations and client relations. These would later become critical tools in her entrepreneurial toolkit.

A vision for change

It was during her time at NEC XON that Moroasui began to see a larger picture. “I became increasingly aware of the growing economic gap in our country,” she explains. “Starting Mnotho Technology Solutions was my way of addressing that – to create jobs, build skills and bring more voices to the table.”

Launched with a mission to deliver ICT solutions and consultancy services to both the public and private sectors, Mnotho quickly faced the common challenges of a new business: limited funding, scepticism from potential customers and difficulty securing competitive supplier rates.

Yet Moroasui persisted. “One of our biggest advantages has been the strategic partnerships we’ve built,” she says. “Working with companies like NEC XON has given us credibility and access to experience and capabilities that helped level the playing field.”

NEC XON’s role: Catalyst, not centrepiece

While Moroasui is clear that Mnotho’s success is the result of persistence and purpose, she doesn’t downplay the role NEC XON played in her transition from employee to entrepreneur. “They supported me with mentorship, operational guidance and business insights,” she says. “They didn’t just cheer from the sidelines – they equipped me.”

Rather than overshadow the story, NEC XON’s involvement is a demonstration of its broader commitment to enterprise development and talent empowerment. By investing in individuals like Moroasui, the company is helping build a more inclusive and resilient industry.

Building a legacy

Today, Mnotho Technology Solutions stands as a 100% Black female-owned company – a distinction that reflects not only representation but also a distinctive approach to business. “We bring a wealth of knowledge and a unique perspective to our clients,” Moroasui notes.

Moroasui calls it her proudest moment so far: “It’s validation of the work we’ve put in and the vision we have,” she says. Looking ahead, Mnotho aims to grow its market share, deepen its service offering and remain a trailblazer in the industry. “We want to dominate – but with integrity, collaboration and innovation at our core.”

A message for the next generation

For those navigating their own journeys within NEC XON or in the broader industry, Moroasui offers this: “Your circumstances don’t define your potential. With the right mindset, mentorship and willingness to take risks, it’s possible to build something meaningful.” Her story is a testament to perseverance – but also to the impact that companies can have when they invest in people, not just profits.

As Mnotho Technology Solutions eyes its next chapter, Moroasui is energised by the opportunities ahead. “We have exciting projects in the pipeline – more than we can share just yet – but we’re ready. And the best is still to come.”