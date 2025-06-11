From Silicon to Sentience: mimik Unveils Ubiquitous AI Execution Fabric with AMD Platforms for the Agentic Economy

Where compute meets the execution Fabric. mimik | AMD

mimik today announced a strategic collaboration with AMD, having integrated its Agentix-Native Operating and Execution Environment (mim OE) across AMD platforms to deliver ubiquitous AI execution for agentix-native systems.

With mimik’s platform pre-integrated across AMD-based systems, enterprises and developers can achieve out-of-the-box agentic deployment today, with the certainty to deliver intelligence wherever it’s needed in the business to drive rapid growth. The result is a context-aware, dynamically discoverable, adaptive, and resilient compute fabric, with built-in zero-trust security, network offline-first capability, and seamless multi-cloud integration when agentic AI requires it. Developers can start building and deploying agentic workflows immediately, accelerating solution delivery without needing to rebuild infrastructure.

“This collaboration marks a turning point,” said Fay Arjomandi, Founder and CEO of mimik. “We’re not retrofitting legacy AI. We’re enabling, giving developers and enterprises a frictionless way to adopt and scale agentic AI where compute is fluid, intelligence is choreographed, and AI execution is embedded into every layer of infrastructure.”

With this integration, AMD hardware becomes an execution-ready environment for real-time AI, optimized for business-critical workloads across diverse environments.

AMD shares this vision of an adaptive, agent-ready future. “Our collaboration with mimik enables a new generation of AI systems that are responsive, distributed, and production-ready,” said Ramine Roane, corporate vice president, Artificial Intelligence Group, AMD. “By embedding mimik’s execution environment across AMD platforms, from the smallest cameras and robots to the largest server, we’re enabling real-time AI that’s dynamic, sovereign, and built for scale. This is the future of AI compute: ubiquitous, intelligent, enterprise and developer ready.”

mimik’s software enablers, pre-integrated across AMD platforms and built on an open API model, allow developers and enterprises to deploy agentic workflows out-of-the-box, locally or in coordination with other nodes. The result is a dynamically choreographed mesh of AI agents operating across AMD’s device-first continuum compute fabric that is context-aware, resilient, offline-first, and cloud-capable when needed. This is the execution foundation of the Agentic Economy, ready to scale real-world impact, today.

