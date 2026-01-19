FUSO Launches the New All-Electric eCanter in the United Arab Emirates

Senior executives mark the UAE launch of the FUSO eCanter. (Photo: AETOSWire)

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC), a Daimler Truck company, has officially launched the new eCanter, its all-electric light-duty truck, in the United Arab Emirates, marking an important milestone in advancing sustainable commercial mobility in the region.

The launch event, held in Dubai in collaboration with Al Habtoor Motors, the authorized distributor of FUSO vehicles in the UAE, brought together key customers, partners, and stakeholders from across the commercial vehicle sector. The introduction of the New eCanter reinforces FUSO’s commitment to supporting customers in their transition toward zero-emission transport solutions, particularly for urban and last-mile operations.

The new eCanter is Japan’s first mass-produced electric light-duty truck and has already been introduced in multiple global markets. Its launch in the UAE reflects the growing demand for environmentally responsible transportation solutions and aligns with the country’s broader sustainability and clean mobility ambitions, supporting the shift toward lower-emission transport in urban environments.

Offering locally emission-free driving, reduced noise levels, and lower operating costs, the new eCanter is designed for applications such as city logistics, municipal services, and last-mile delivery. The vehicle is available with multiple battery configurations and flexible body options, allowing customers to tailor the truck to their specific operational requirements.

Built on FUSO’s proven light-duty truck platform, the new eCanter combines electric driveline technology with the brand’s long-standing standards of reliability and practicality. The vehicle delivers smooth acceleration, high manoeuvrability in city environments, and a comfortable driving experience for daily commercial use. Advanced safety and driver-assistance systems further support everyday operations, contributing to enhanced road safety and driver confidence.

Representing Daimler Truck Middle East Africa, Michael Dietz highlighted the strategic importance of introducing the New eCanter to the UAE market:

“The launch of the new eCanter in the UAE represents an important step in Daimler Truck’s electrification journey in the Middle East. As cities and businesses increasingly focus on sustainable mobility, the new eCanter offers a practical, zero-emission solution tailored for urban and last-mile operations.”

With the launch of the new eCanter, FUSO and Al Habtoor Motors reaffirm their long-term commitment to the UAE market and their role in supporting the development of a more sustainable and forward-looking commercial transportation ecosystem.

