Future of security is identity: Integrity360 acquires IAM specialist CyberIAM

Integrity360 has acquired CyberIAM.

Integrity360 has acquired leading identity specialist CyberIAM, a well-established and highly respected cyber security identity services company operating from the UK and South Africa. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The acquisition, which is part of Integrity360’s continued global expansion plan, establishes an additional and significant new identity cyber services and solutions practice within the group.

CyberIAM, founded in 2016, is a highly respected cyber security services and solutions specialist focused specifically on all aspects of identity, including IAM (identity access management), IGA (identity governance and administration), PAM (privileged access management) and CIAM (customer identity and access management). The company employs approximately 120 highly skilled professionals across offices in Chester and London in the UK, and Cape Town in South Africa. It provides identity services to a broad range of enterprise customers across multiple sectors, including financial services, retail, healthcare, insurance, energy, legal and public sector.

In the AI era, identity has become the new security perimeter. Every employee, customer, application, device and AI agent represents an identity that must be authenticated, authorised and governed. As organisations increasingly deploy AI across their business, the ability to control who, what and now, which, AI systems can access critical data and systems becomes fundamental to cyber resilience. This acquisition significantly strengthens Integrity360’s identity capability in one of the fastest growing and most strategic areas of cyber security, enabling the group to help customers harness the power of AI while maintaining trust, security and governance.

CyberIAM has deep expertise and a long track record in the world of identity, including design and architecture, assessment, remediation, integration, deployment, strategy development and training, in addition to a wide range of support and managed services. It also has in-depth expertise, experience and accreditations in all of the world’s major identity platforms, including CyberArk (now Idira from Palo Alto Networks), SailPoint, BeyondTrust and Saviynt, having advised, designed and deployed, and supported and managed such solutions for multiple global enterprise organisations. Integrity360’s existing identity services and resources will be integrated with the CyberIAM team and identity managed services will operate from the group’s one global SOC operation.

CyberIAM, led by its current CEO Michael Ribaudo, will form a new strategic services practice within Integrity360, sitting alongside the group’s existing seven other practices – Offensive Security, Governance, Risk and Assurance, Incident Response and Forensics, Payment Compliance, Operational Technology, Security Technology Consulting, and its Gartner recognised Managed Services and Managed Detection and Response services, which are delivered from its one global SOC operation encapsulating over seven physical SOCs and more than 225 skilled analysts, consultants and engineers.

The global SOC operation delivers Integrity360’s highly comprehensive suite of managed services, including EDR (endpoint detection and response), XDR (extended detection and response), and MDR (managed detection and response) solutions for business organisations across multiple continents.

CyberIAM customers will benefit from access to Integrity360’s extensive and complementary cyber services portfolio and Integrity360’s customers will benefit from a significantly enhanced range of identity services delivered by the new practice. The addition of CyberIAM adds approximately €18 million of revenue to the group, taking total revenue to a run rate of approximately €230 million with a team of approximately 900 employees operating across three continents.

Ian Brown, Executive Chairman at Integrity360, commented: “We could not be more delighted to be welcoming Michael and the whole CyberIAM team to Integrity360. Having known each other for some time, both organisations recognised a growing strategic alignment, making this combination a natural next step for both our customers and employees. Identity is now the primary control plane for cyber security, and by strengthening our identity capabilities, we are helping customers build the secure foundation they need to embrace AI with confidence. We are looking forward to working closely with the team to rapidly expand their operations, capability and global reach over the coming years.”

Ribaudo commented: “This is a really significant moment for us. Myself and the whole CyberIAM leadership team are really pleased that CyberIAM is joining Integrity360 to continue the growth journey we started a decade ago. Thanks to the support of our customers and employees, CyberIAM has grown to become one of the leading experts in identity services helping businesses control and protect human and machine identities. With the backing of Ian and the considerable resources, capability and track record of the entire Integrity360 team, we are excited about what we can further achieve for our customers and our employees, and we look forward to expanding further into international markets.”