Future-proof cross-functional companies harness monday.com strategically

monday.com is not just another task management tool – it can be a catalyst for change within a business if it is implemented and harnessed strategically.

So says Mariana Becerra, Head of Operations and monday.com at The CRM Team, who notes that many organisations don’t harness the full power of monday.com.

She says: “monday.com has transformed how businesses manage projects, workflows and team collaboration. It’s a powerful work OS that promises automation, real-time insights and streamlined operations. But here’s the reality: not all businesses are getting the full value from their investment. Too often, companies use monday.com as just another task management tool, missing out on its ability to automate processes, centralise information and provide actionable insights. The difference between businesses that thrive with monday.com and those that don’t isn’t the tool – it’s how they use it.”

Even with the best technology, inefficiencies persist when businesses don’t align their tools with their strategy, Becerra says.

“Many companies go out looking for a system or product that will fix all of their issues, but the truth is that if there's no underlying strategy that originates from the leadership of the company, it doesn't matter what you implement,” she says. “In companies that really understand where they're going and what they want to do, monday.com keeps teams in sync, which brings down the silos for more efficient, cross-functional business.”

She adds: “While the business strategy and structure should always be in place and revised regularly, we find that when we're actually doing an implementation, companies start refining their strategy and structure as we go along the project, and they then take it to the next level with monday.com.”

Becerra outlines common mistakes when adopting monday.com, and how to get more out of the solution:

1. Treating monday.com like a to-do list instead of a work OS

Many teams set up monday.com boards that mirror their old ways of working – simple task lists, basic due dates and manual updates. This limits productivity gains and doesn’t leverage the full automation capabilities that monday.com offers.

The shift: Instead of using monday.com for task tracking alone, companies should build end-to-end workflows that streamline approvals, automate repetitive tasks and trigger next steps automatically.

2. Siloed workflows that block collaboration

Work doesn’t happen in isolation, yet many businesses build separate, disconnected workflows in monday.com. Sales teams track leads, marketing plans campaigns and operations manage resources – all in different boards, with little connection between them.

The shift: A well-structured monday.com set-up ensures departments work from a single source of truth. A marketing project shouldn’t exist in a vacuum – it should seamlessly connect with sales and operations workflows.

3. Underutilising automations and integrations

Teams still manually assign tasks, update statuses and send follow-ups when monday.com can do all of this automatically. In many cases, businesses are still relying on e-mails and spreadsheets, creating double work.

The shift: Automations should be at the heart of every monday.com set-up. Instead of spending time on manual task assignments and status updates, businesses should use custom automations to trigger next steps, notify stakeholders and move workflows forward automatically.

Beyond automations, integrations connect monday.com with the tools businesses already use – customer relationship management (CRM), finance software or Slack – ensuring information flows without human intervention.

4. Lack of data-driven decision making

Executives and managers need real-time visibility to make informed decisions. But without properly configured dashboards, they’re left relying on manual reporting, incomplete data and gut feelings.

The shift: monday.com isn’t just a tool for execution – it’s a powerful business intelligence platform. By customising dashboards and reports, leaders can monitor performance, identify bottlenecks and drive efficiency across teams.

5. Setting it up once – and never optimising

Businesses evolve, but their monday.com set-up often stays the same. Workflows that worked six months ago may no longer be relevant today, yet teams continue using outdated boards and processes.

The shift: monday.com should be a living system that grows with the business. Companies that continuously refine their workflows, improve automations and adapt their set-up see the biggest ROI. Regular audits ensure that teams stay efficient and monday.com remains aligned with business needs.

monday.com is only as powerful as the strategy behind it

monday.com has the potential to be a transformational platform, but businesses need to move beyond basic set-ups and start tapping into its full range of features.

Those who truly maximise monday.com do three things exceptionally well:

They align their set-up with business goals – not just tasks.

They automate and integrate everything possible to eliminate inefficiencies.

They continuously optimise their workflows to adapt as their business evolves.

For organisations looking to get more from monday.com, the key is thinking beyond project management and using it as an end-to-end business solution.

Expert support to optimise monday.com

Becerra notes that monday.com is fully customisable at the click of a button.

“The customer can do it themselves, and I think that's a game-changer. Instead of having to rely heavily on an implementation partner, monday.com empowers customers to be able to make changes on the go as the organisation evolves. But we also understand that it can get very busy, and they may not have the time to do it. So, we do have our professional services that can assist with that task if they don't want to do it themselves,” she says.

As a certified monday.com partner, The CRM Team helps businesses unlock the full potential of monday.com. Through workflow optimisation, automations and strategic integrations, The CRM Team will ensure that organisations don’t just use monday.com –but maximise it, Becerra says.

“Every account has an assigned customer success manager, whose responsibility is to ensure that the customers have visibility of the latest features and are implementing them correctly to fit the business need,” she concludes.

