Future-proof label printing from Argox and Kemtek

Argox AIP series. (Image: AI-enhanced)

Engineered for business customers

Edward Lee, Senior Manager at Argox, spends a lot of time engaging with customers and finding out exactly what they want from a label printer. The insights he has gained have helped to shape the design and capabilities of the AIP series of label printers from Argox.

Lee notes that the conversation around requirements has moved on from being focused merely on speed, cost and reliability. Today, customers are increasingly looking for ease of integration and the ability of technology to empower their team members to work smarter.

Total cost of ownership has taken over from purchase price as the most important financial metric that customers consider when purchasing a new label printer. During his customer interactions, Lee advises clients to look beyond their immediate needs and ask where they want to be in several years’ time. They should instead invest in beyond technology solutions that will help them reach their growth or productivity goals.

Planning ahead for enhanced productivity

Of course, the road to achieving those targets begins with the decisions that are made today. Argox is renowned for solutions that enhance user productivity, something which is becoming ever-more important as companies look to achieve more with lower numbers of staff. Large touch-panel screens on each AIP series label printer present mission-critical data to operatives in formats that are intuitively understood and easily digested. This enables people to work smarter rather than harder.

Growth drivers

The need for increased productivity is particularly urgent in sectors with the greatest growth in labelling volumes. These include online retail, logistics and manufacturing, with companies facing challenges related to inventory management, proliferating SKUs and the demand for transparency and traceability at every stage of the supply chain.

Edward Lee, Senior Manager at Argox. (Image: AI-enhanced)

Of course, these pressures are not unique to South African industries; the fact that they are being felt by companies worldwide speaks to the global nature of modern business, and the need to find universal solutions.

Choose your specs

Within this framework, Argox has recognised that needs vary across its customer base, which is why the Argox AIP series features a range of resolutions, allowing customers to select the DPI-rating that best matches their requirements. This range of options helps users avoid the twin traps of overpaying for excess specifications, and under-investing in the capabilities that could really make a difference.

More than a printer

Argox’s view of the future role of label printers has shaped thinking around data flows within companies. Conventionally, a label printer tangibly records data points that it receives, such as a customer’s shipping address. The latest generation of label printers from Argox are not simply passive last steps in a process; rather, they are capable of active participation, generating and sharing business data with other systems.

It’s this notion of data-sharing that underscores the most important feature of Argox AIP series printers: their ease of integration with both legacy systems and contemporary technology. By eliminating the need for lengthy set-up and training processes, Argox has reduced the total cost of ownership of its AIP series bar code label printers, and added to the already impressive array of USPs that each printer possesses.

To learn more about the Argox AIP series of label printers from Kemtek, and how they can help you future-proof your labelling, please contact Riaan de Koker, Auto ID Product Manager at Kemtek, by e-mail at RiaanD@kemtek.co.za or call (+27) 011 624 8030. You can also connect with him on LinkedIn here: www.linkedin.com/in/riaan-de-koker-66382516/