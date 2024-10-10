Future tech leaders emerge at Computer Programming Olympiad

The 2024 Programming Olympiad medallists (L-R): Yian Xu, Ruan Schoeman, Erik Senekal, Noah Jacobsen, Nico Schreuder and Youkyum Kim.

The Institute of Information Technology Professionals South Africa (IITPSA) has recognised top performers in its 2024 Computer Programming Olympiad, part of the broader South African Computer Olympiads initiative.

Tony Parry, CEO of the IITPSA, says the Computer Olympiad was launched in 1983 and is one of the oldest and most popular events of its kind in the world. It is a project of the IITPSA and focuses on building a pipeline of skilled ICT professionals in the country. This year’s Computer Olympiad events are sponsored by Jane Street and SoftwareOne Experts South Africa.

"The Programming Olympiad was launched to identify, encourage, and reward computer programming talent among learners in South Africa," says Parry. “Its primary goal is to promote computer studies, as well as logical thinking and problem solving, and to expose students to ICT career opportunities."

Over 5 000 pupils from 159 schools nationwide entered the 2024 Programming Olympiad, and 1010 pupils from 122 schools were invited to take part in the second round. Out of this big pool, 17 top achievers from 15 schools made it to the final round, and these were the eventual winners:

The winner of the gold medal was Noah Jacobsen , a grade 11 learner from St John's College , Gauteng.

, a grade 11 learner from , Gauteng. Silver medals were awarded to Youkyum Kim, a grade 10 learner from Reddam House Durbanville in the Western Cape, and Nico Schreuder, a grade 11 learner from Bishops Diocesan College in the Western Cape.

a grade 10 learner from in the Western Cape, and a grade 11 learner from in the Western Cape. Bronze medals were awarded to Ruan Schoeman, a grade 12 learner from Homeschool Midrand in Gauteng, Erik Senekal, a grade 10 learner from Hoërskool Menlopark in Gauteng, and Yian Xu, a grade 10 learner from Redhill High in Gauteng.

IITPSA President Pearl Pasi says top performers in the Programming Olympiad earn a chance to participate in the International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI), which will be held in Bolivia next year.

Olympiad's milestones

Parry says the Olympiad has grown in size and scope over the years.

Notable milestones include expanding to online participation and partnering with international competitions like the International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI). The South African competition introduced new categories such as the Talent Search for young learners and the Applications Olympiad to cover a wider range of ICT skills.

Parry says IITPSA plays a crucial role in managing the entire Computer Olympiad process and promoting STEM education, encouraging students to pursue CAT and IT at school. “The Institute aims to nurture the tech skills of young learners, preparing them for a career in ICT and a digital economy," he says.

Top performers in the Programming and Applications Olympiads receive medals and certificates, while the best in programming are chosen to participate in the IOI.

This year's participants, he says, had to solve complex problems under time constraints, with the more advanced rounds restricting programming language options.

The judging process and participation

The evaluation process is based on the accuracy and efficiency of the solutions.

“Judges, many of whom are past participants, assess the logic and correctness of the code. Automated systems are used to grade answers, which are subject to verification, while final judging for advanced stages involves a scientific committee and additional verifications," explains Parry.

He notes that participation in the Olympiads fluctuates yearly, with the number of participants ranging from a few thousand to over 6 000 in the Programming Olympiad. Historically, Parry says participation from disadvantaged backgrounds has been lower due to limited access to data and the internet and the shortage of IT educators in schools.

To increase participation, Parry says there are ongoing efforts to broaden the competition’s reach, especially to historically disadvantaged schools. However, access to the internet remains a challenge. He says the Talent Search has physical pen and paper tests for learners, and participating schools receive certificates for their participation.



Participation is free, and schools are encouraged to register for the 2025 Olympiads by visiting https://olympiad.org.za/