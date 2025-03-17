Gallant Capital Acquires Altify, a Leading Global Sales Enablement Account Planning Software Platform

Gallant Capital Partners (“Gallant”) announced today that it has closed on its acquisition of Altify (the “Company”). Altify is a leading sales enablement software platform that provides mission critical sales transformation to enterprise companies. Altify’s account planning AI cloud drives predictable and sustainable revenue growth. As part of the transaction, Gallant is partnering with Patrick Morrissey and Anthony Reynolds, who are returning to lead the Company as CEO and Executive Board Member, respectively.

“Altify is a market leader in the sales enablement and revenue optimization sector, with a long history of delivering tangible ROI to its customers. We are excited to partner with Patrick and Anthony to drive growth as a standalone business,” said Jon Gimbel, Partner at Gallant.

“Altify’s account planning AI platform is clearly differentiated and essential to its blue-chip customer base,” added Chris Suen, Managing Director at Gallant. “We see significant opportunity to invest back into the business to further expand the platform’s capabilities to even better serve its customers.”

“This acquisition represents Gallant’s third corporate carveout in the past year, and highlights Gallant’s steadfast commitment to being a trusted partner to corporate sellers and management teams. We are confident that Altify will thrive as a standalone business under our ownership,” added Anthony Guagliano, Partner at Gallant.

“I’m excited to return to Altify and lead the team as CEO. Partnering with Gallant will fuel our growth and help us deliver impact to our customers. Gallant’s collaborative approach, deep operational experience, and capital to fuel investment in our software platform will allow us to better serve our customers’ evolving needs. The entire team at Altify is very excited about the future and the incredible opportunities that lie ahead for the Company,” continued Patrick Morrissey.