Game Developers Can Now Strengthen Player Loyalty and Security With Xsolla’s Expanded Fintech Ecosystem This Holiday Season

Xsolla, a global video game commerce company that helps developers launch, grow, and monetize their games, today announced the expansion of its fintech ecosystem with a new suite of Xsolla-owned payment methods just in time for the busy holiday sales season, when transactions surge. Reliable payment solutions are essential for success. These solutions are designed to help developers strengthen player loyalty, reduce transaction friction, and maintain secure, trusted checkout experiences across global markets.

As the gaming industry enters its peak seasonal spending period and focuses on sustaining loyal player engagement, Xsolla continues to invest in fintech innovations that connect all aspects of commerce, rewards, and security. Xsolla’s owned payment portfolio includes Xsolla Gold Gift Cards (both physical and digital) and the Xsolla Pay Loyalty Program, each designed to deepen player relationships, promote secure payments, and deliver greater value to developers and their gamers. In addition, Xsolla strengthens transaction security by implementing Network Tokens, an advanced industry technology that enhances payment authorization rate and protects sensitive data.

Key features of the new Xsolla-owned payment methods include:

Xsolla Gold: Xsolla Gold, an Xsolla-branded gift card for use in games, is expanding into 10,000 U.S. retail stores, providing players with new ways to gift games and in-game content this holiday season. This expansion eliminates the need for developers to create their own branded gift cards, making it the perfect solution for last-minute digital gifting. Xsolla Gold goes cross-border. Previously limited to USD spending, it can now be spent globally with seamless conversion to local currencies, making it available to players in any country and usable in any currency.

Xsolla Pay Loyalty Program: Integrated into Xsolla Pay, Xsolla-branded accelerated checkout, this loyalty program rewards players for every purchase made during the Holiday Season, when spending and gifting are at their peak. By earning points with each transaction, players are encouraged to return after the holidays, turning one-time buyers into long-term fans. For developers, it’s an opportunity to capitalize on the seasonal surge in transactions while building lasting loyalty, retention, and larger transactions.

Network Tokens: Replacing raw card numbers with secure, auto-updating tokens from Visa and Mastercard helps developers reduce fraud by up to 30%. Approval rates can be boosted by 3–7%, and ensure recurring payments flow smoothly, even when cards expire or are reissued. As players increase their spending during the Holiday Season, this added security ensures seamless and trusted checkout experiences worldwide.

“These innovations reflect our commitment to building a trusted payments foundation for the global games ecosystem,” said Chris Hewish, President at Xsolla. “By owning and expanding our fintech infrastructure, we’re enabling developers to deliver seamless, rewarding experiences that turn everyday transactions into lasting player connections.”

By developing its own payment methods, Xsolla is advancing its long-term vision to simplify global game commerce by providing all the tools partners need to connect with more players, drive sustainable revenue, and deliver experiences that keep gamers engaged and inspired.

