Games Global Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

Games Global Limited (“Games Global”), a leading developer, distributor and marketer of innovative online casino-style gaming content and integrated business-to-business solutions to iGaming operators globally based on the size of its studio network, announced today that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) relating to a proposed initial public offering of its ordinary shares. The timing of the offering, number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Games Global has applied to list its ordinary shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "GGL".

J.P. Morgan, Jefferies and Macquarie Capital are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. Barclays is acting as bookrunner for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering, when available, may be obtained from:

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com;

Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022, by phone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at prospectus_department@jefferies.com; or

Macquarie Capital (USA) Inc., Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 125 West 55th Street, New York, NY 10019, or by email at MacquarieEquitySyndicateUSA@macquarie.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

