GasEntec to Deliver Landmark Dakar LNG Terminal Supporting Senegal’s Energy Transition

GasEntec, the global LNG technology and assets company, along with affiliates, has announced today that it has entered into contracts with ELTON Logistics & Services to deliver a jetty-based LNG regasification unit (JRU) and associated onshore LNG equipment for the Dakar LNG Terminal in Dakar, Senegal.

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The new LNG terminal will become West Africa’s flagship LNG import facility, supplying natural gas to a 300MW combined-cycle power plant in Cap des Biches, Dakar– Senegal’s largest power plant– as well as several other power plants, industrial customers, and various additional users. The project supports Senegal’s continued energy transition as the country diversifies its fuel sources while enabling economic and industrial growth.

The project was awarded under a mandate to address urgent national power-sector requirements. GasEntec expects first gas on an expedited basis, with full terminal operations targeted for the first half of 2027.

“This terminal represents a momentous step in strengthening Senegal’s energy security and supporting the nation’s accelerating industrial growth,” said Babacar Tall, CEO of ELTON Logistics & Services. “We are thrilled to work with GasEntec, which brings its global credentials in LNG regasification technology and development.”

Arieh Mimran, Chairman of GasEntec, said, “We are honored to support Senegal’s energy transition. The Dakar LNG Terminal symbolizes an unprecedented effort toward the country's rapid development. It is a privilege to oversee GasEntec as it provides critical assets for this great nation's sovereignty.”

Joongin Ko, Chief Project Officer at GasEntec, added, “ELTON Logistics & Services’ use of GasEntec’s proprietary technology and modular approach to downstream LNG at the Dakar LNG Terminal highlights our flexible and fast deployment along with our ability to meet the most exacting parameters.”

Founded in South Korea, GasEntec has delivered major LNG infrastructure across Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas, serving sovereign, utility, and industrial clients.