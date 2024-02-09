Gauteng education opens research, innovation-focused school

Learners of Sikhululekile Maths, Science & ICT School of Specialisation in Hammanskraal.

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) yesterday opened a new school that will focus on research and innovation.

Sikhululekile Maths, Science & ICT School of Specialisation, which is located in Temba, Hammanskraal, was opened by Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane.

The school is the 31st such school to be launched in the province, says GDE. It’s also the first of six specialisation schools that will be launched between February and March 2024.

The provincial education department aims to have a total of 36 specialisation schools.

According to the GDE, the focus of Sikhululekile is based on the economic development corridor in Tshwane, which has research, innovation (knowledge), nuclear science and technology, and automotive industries, it states.

The school is fully equipped with smart classrooms, 3D printers, virtual reality/augmented reality headsets, science labs, and a maths park.

“Schools of specialisation are a legacy programme that was started in 2014 following extensive research on contemporary curriculum. A need to provide a more advanced curriculum that equips learners with skills that are pertinent in today’s economy, and increasingly prepares them for diverse careers upon exiting our system, was identified.

“The answer to this was re-establishing existing schools into institutions that specialise in maths, science and ICT, engineering, commerce and entrepreneurship, performance and creative arts, and sports.

“The specialisation, and focus, within each of these is determined by the economic corridor they reside in. Therefore, the department forms partnerships with industry-leading companies to enhance the provision and credibility of these skills.”

MEC Chiloane adds: “With the launch of this school, we are not only cementing our commitment to quality education and youth development, but we are also building highly skilled learners whose knowledge and innovation has the capability of revitalising the economy of Temba, and the province at large.

“They need to be the beacon of hope for the community, the country and the world. This is what we seek to achieve across our province, equipping our learners to compete on a global scale and become industry leaders.”