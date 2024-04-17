GenAI helps to brings creative ideas to life

ITWeb Industry Insight contributor Vinoliah Martin.

The excitement around generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) is reaching new heights. Not only is it a prominent topic on almost all corporate agendas, it is also generating considerable excitement within society at large.

This cutting-edge technology has the potential to truly empower individuals, reshape industries, and drive forward a new era of innovation and transformation.

As revealed in a recent survey conducted by KPMG, a staggering 77% of executives believe GenAI will have a greater impact on businesses and society as a whole within the next three to five years than any other emerging technology.

GenAI is for everyone, and its possibilities are endless. The democratisation of GenAI ensures its advantages are not confined to tech-savvy professionals. Whether you are an individual in marketing, sales, human resources, or any other field, GenAI is a powerful tool and game-changer that goes beyond boundaries.

GenAI is for everyone, and its possibilities are endless.

It has the capacity to elevate our capabilities and bring our creative ideas to life, irrespective of our technical backgrounds and expertise. For example, in marketing, GenAI can be used to analyse consumer behaviour, predict trends and create personalised campaigns which can lead to more effective and targeted outreach.

In sales, it can be used to automate routine tasks, assist in customer relationship management and optimise sales strategies. In human resources, GenAI can be used to streamline recruitment processes, analyse candidate data and predict suitable matches for specific job roles and so much more.

To effectively maximise on the potential and value of GenAI, organisations need a robust strategy and clear playbook for integrating this technology into their business operations.

KPMG highlights some key aspects in this regard:

Be the first mover: Being among the early adopters allows for swift identification of resource and capability gaps, with pilots serving as effective means to surface early risk indicators.

Respond and adapt: Leaders need to be ready to quickly assess, adapt, or pivot strategies. One best practice is to designate a single leader responsible for cross-enterprise coordination, with a focus on identifying efficiencies, drawing insights from pilots and prioritising investments.

Find your GenAI north star: The true success of GenAI will be achieved when the entire organisation refines its strategy to harness the unique capabilities of this technology and address the specific risks involved.

Empower responsible use: Establishing clear governance, covering financial, reputational and ethical considerations is crucial. Organisations also require strong guardrails to mitigate the risks associated with GenAI.

Address critical talent questions: Leaders need to position GenAI as a tool to extend human capabilities, not replace them. Communication regarding changes in job roles, reengineered processes and new behaviours should be conveyed and managed effectively.

Manage change boldly: Leaders need to be brave enough to make clear decisions. Achieving success will necessitate a re-evaluation of all facets of the business and the ability to make impactful decisions even in the face of considerable uncertainty.

Develop GenAI literacy: Achieving a successful integration of GenAI solutions demands an immediate investment in enhancing literacy, extending from C-suite leaders to VPs, managers and the entire operational workforce.

Unleash GenAI broadly: Providing every individual in every business function with the opportunity to experiment with GenAI in a secure manner can unlock the data organisations need to define use cases, optimise applications, train employees, redefine roles and even transform business models.

Beyond the corporate realm, the impact of GenAI extends into the everyday lives of our citizens, bringing about improved convenience and accessibility, from personalised recommendations and intelligent virtual assistants, to healthcare advancements and environmental monitoring.

The formerly speculative possibilities are now becoming tangible realities, reshaping the landscape of how we navigate and thrive in our increasingly technologically-driven world.

By democratising creativity, GenAI opens the doors for everyone to harness the power of innovation, ensuring its impact is not confined but resonates across every individual and industry.

* The information I have shared represents my own personal views. I am speaking for myself and not on behalf of my employer, Microsoft South Africa.