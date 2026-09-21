Genuine Brother TZe tapes for genuine Brother printers

It can be tempting to save a little cash by using non-genuine tapes in your Brother label printer.

After all, if I use a cheaper imitation label tape in my Brother printer, what’s the worst that can happen?

Substandard results – text that’s less than crisp, fragile labels that won’t stay affixed and rapid fading of colours – can be the least of your problems.

Worst case scenario is cheap fake tapes damaging your precious Brother printer beyond repair.

Cheap fake tapes can damage a Brother printer beyond repair.

The false economy of not staying genuine

Brother label printers and genuine Brother label tapes are designed to work together, so there’s minimal risk of jams occurring with genuine label tapes. In lab testing, technicians found that non-genuine tapes have a jam rate of 50%, with a real risk of permanent damage to the Brother device used in the tests.

In one session, imitation tapes jammed the Brother printer so repeatedly that technicians discontinued testing for fear of permanent damage.

Not staying genuine can be a costly mistake that’s not worth the risk.

Brother TZe label tapes for pros – tested to survive years, not weeks

Electrical, installation and engineering professionals need to know that once work is labelled, it stays labelled for good, whatever the conditions, so testing is appropriately extreme and stringent.

These tests include assessments of the tapes’ adhesive properties, resistance to water, oil and chemicals, and ability to withstand abrasion and temperature extremes. For example, TZe tapes have a demonstrated ability to withstand temperatures from -80°C to +150°C – a range that far exceeds most foreseeable circumstances.

It’s this engineered, built-in and tested-to-extreme toughness that brings peace of mind to pros!

Protect your printer and your wallet: Spot a fake in seconds

How to spot the genuine article.

To avoid disappointment, ensure that it’s genuine Brother TZe tapes by making these simple checks in-store before you buy:

Packaging: Make certain that the packaging itself is genuine. It should display the official, recognisable Brother logo, the P-touch branding logo, the TZe Tape logo, and consistent blue package style. (This will take less than 10 seconds.)

Also look out for the exact tape product code, e.g. TZe 221.

Price warning: Be extremely cautious of massive discounts or prices that seem far lower than standard retail value.

Print and build quality: Counterfeits or cheap third-party alternatives often feature blurry text, spelling mistakes on the box, misaligned lamination layers, or weaker adhesive properties.

Use only Brother genuine tapes, tested and best

Always ask your retailer or reseller for genuine Brother tape. For more information, and to find your nearest Brother Label dealer, visit https://kemtek.co.za/resellers/brother/.