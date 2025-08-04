Get ahead of the curve: Now is the time to upgrade to HP Windows 11 Pro devices

Bhupesh (Nick) Dahya, Business Executive: CTS at iOCO.

With less than three months to go before the end of support for Windows 10, organisations should be moving fast to upgrade their fleets to Windows 11 Pro devices, says Bhupesh Dahya, Business Executive: CTS at iOCO.

Microsoft will end support for Windows 10, including security updates, on 14 October this year.

Dahya notes that delaying a transition to Windows 11 could put organisations at risk of cyber security vulnerabilities, compliance issues and operational inefficiencies.

“Businesses now have an opportunity to not only keep their devices up to date and mitigate risk, but also to upgrade their fleets to more powerful, AI-capable machines that enhance productivity. We recommend upgrading to HP devices with Windows 11 Pro – the operating system designed for business and power users,” he says. “At iOCO, we are helping our clients move confidently into the future with HP devices that are ready for Windows 11 Pro, AI-enabled and purpose-built to enhance business performance.”

HP recommends Windows 11 Pro for business

“HP recommends Windows Pro for business due to its security and productivity features, performance optimisation and robust management tools,” Dahya says.

He notes that Windows 11 Pro is designed for today’s hybrid, performance-driven workplaces. With built-in zero trust security, smarter collaboration tools and enhanced productivity features, Windows 11 Pro is designed to run more efficiently on modern hardware. It also offers an enhanced user experience with a refreshed interface designed for productivity and seamless transitions between remote and in-office work.

Built-in protection with HP Wolf Security

Modern security threats require modern solutions, so iOCO recommends upgrading not just to Windows 11 Pro, but also to HP business devices equipped with HP Wolf Security. This industry-leading security platform delivers powerful, hardware-enforced protection below, in and above the OS – helping protect devices, data and users from evolving cyber threats.

Combined with Windows 11’s built-in zero trust architecture, HP Wolf Security offers a best-in-class security foundation for businesses of all sizes.

Dahya says: “At iOCO, our team is ready to assess our customers’ current hardware environments, recommend the right HP commercial devices and ensure that their transition is smooth and timely – ahead of the 14 October deadline. With iOCO as your upgrade partner, you’ll gain a support system built on trust, experience and technical know-how.”

