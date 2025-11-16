Ghanem Raises USD 7.1 Million from Al-Romaih Group to Develop Fractional Ownership Solutions in the Saudi Real Estate Market

Ghanem’s team and founders (Photo: AETOSWire)

Ghanem, the digital real estate platform specializing in fractional ownership solutions, announced the closure of a funding round worth USD 7.1 million from Al-Romaih Group, one of the Kingdom’s leading investment groups with extensive experience in the real estate and financial sectors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251116564358/en/

This investment represents a significant milestone in Ghanem’s journey towards achieving its vision of empowering individuals and institutions with access to innovative real estate investment opportunities, offering greater transparency, flexibility, and lower entry thresholds suitable for a wide range of investors. The platform operates under the regulatory oversight of the Regulatory Sandbox of the Real Estate General Authority (REGA), further strengthening investor confidence and reaffirming its commitment to governance and regulatory standards.

Saleh Al-Ghamdi, CEO and Co-Founder of Ghanem, said:

“We are proud of our partnership with Al-Romaih Group, which shares our vision of developing the real estate investment sector and enabling more individuals to benefit from fractional ownership opportunities. This investment will help us expand our product offerings, advance our technology, and strengthen our market presence, contributing to the realization of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and broadening the base of real estate investment in the Kingdom.”

This strategic partnership will accelerate Ghanem’s expansion plans and the development of new products, supporting innovation and increasing the depth and diversity of investment opportunities in the Saudi real estate sector.

Additional details:

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/salehwaheedg/ https://www.linkedin.com/in/amroessam/ https://www.linkedin.com/company/ghanemapp/

X: https://x.com/salehwaheedg https://x.com/ghanemapp

*Source: AETOSWire

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251116564358/en/