Global Computing and Telecoms: A trusted partner in cloud technology deployment

Azure provides a robust and flexible environment for hosting workloads.

Migrating workloads to Azure and leveraging the Azure hosting platform can significantly enhance an organisation’s IT infrastructure. With its scalability, cost-efficiency, security features and comprehensive suite of services, Azure provides a robust and flexible environment for hosting workloads. Organisations can modernise their infrastructure and improve operational efficiency to ensure business continuity by making the move to Azure.

Global Computing and Telecoms (GCT) has established itself as a reliable and proficient partner in the deployment of Azure technologies, earning the trust and recommendation of a notable organisation such as the South African Weather Service (SAWS).

Fact sheet Solution: Microsoft Azure Industry: Meteorological Provider: Global Computing and Telecoms User: South African Weather Service

SAWS appointed GCT for the development and implementation of the Azure landing zone. The collaboration has been marked by GCT's deep understanding of Azure technologies and its ability to seamlessly integrate these solutions into the organisation's operations. SAWS has expressed satisfaction with GCT’s performance and recommends its services to other organisations looking to adopt or migrate to Azure.

GCT’s successful execution of this project highlights its capability to deploy Azure technologies, ensuring that clients can leverage the full potential of cloud solutions. SAWS has experienced firsthand the benefits of partnering with GCT, from enhanced training programmes to efficient cloud migration and adoption strategies.

GCT has proven to be an invaluable partner for organisations looking to deploy Azure technologies. Organisations in need of top-tier Azure deployment services can trust GCT to deliver outstanding results.

Modisana Serero, Chief Technology Officer at Global Computing and Telecoms, stated that by utilising the Azure Platform, GCT has been empowered to assist customers with scalable, secure and reliable cloud solutions.

“By leveraging Azure's robust infrastructure and advanced capabilities, our customers have experienced significant improvements in operational efficiency, cost savings and overall agility. At GCT, we are committed to delivering excellence and Azure Hosting plays a pivotal role in achieving that mission” Serero said.