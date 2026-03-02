Global memory shortage is stretching server lead times – here’s what you need to know

Gail Holt, Managing Director, Hardware Distribution.

The global server market is entering a new procurement reality: memory, not compute, is increasingly the bottleneck.

Across 2025 and into 2026, a combination of AI-driven demand, constrained DRAM supply and shifting manufacturing priorities has created a memory shortage that is now pushing out lead times for enterprise servers worldwide.

Why memory has become the constraint

The rapid growth of AI infrastructure has dramatically increased the amount of memory required per server. Modern AI systems can require several terabytes of DRAM alongside high-bandwidth memory, far exceeding the needs of traditional enterprise workloads.

At the same time, memory manufacturers have redirected production capacity towards higher-margin components such as HBM and high-density DDR5 modules used in hyperscale data centres. This shift has restricted the supply of conventional server memory and pushed prices upward.

As Gail Holt, Managing Director of Hardware Distribution, notes: “What we’re seeing now isn’t a short-term disruption – it’s a fundamental change in how memory is allocated globally. AI infrastructure is consuming supply at a pace traditional enterprise demand simply can’t compete with. The memory manufacturers are also choosing to allocate product to AI markets where they can sell at higher margins.”

The result is a perfect storm:

Server DRAM inventories have fallen to critically low levels in parts of the supply chain.

Lead times that historically averaged eight to 12 weeks are now stretching to 20-40+ weeks depending on module type.

Pricing continues to rise as supply growth lags demand.

Memory pricing is unstable and pricing can only be held for 24 hours, making the buying decision timeframe critical.

“Large manufacturers are warning that shortages will continue for the rest of 2026, but could actually persist for several years,” continues Holt.

For resellers, this means server deployments are increasingly dictated by memory availability rather than CPU or storage/server appliance supply.

The operational impact on IT buyers and resellers

For system integrators, MSPs and resellers, the shortage introduces several risks:

Project delays caused by memory constraints.

Reduced order fulfilment from OEMs and therefore distributors.

Budget overruns due to rapid DRAM price inflation.

Difficulty sourcing replacement DIMMs for legacy infrastructure.

These challenges are especially problematic in mixed environments where customers continue to run older server platforms alongside new deployments.

Holt explains that this is already changing partner behaviour:

The Hardware Distribution crew.

“We’re seeing resellers place orders much earlier in the project cycle because they know memory availability will determine delivery timelines. In many cases, the server itself isn’t the issue – the memory is. And in a few cases, we have seen that the huge increase in the price of OEM sourced memory, even compatible memory, inflated the project price so highly that the cost was way over budget, and the order could not go ahead.”

Why compatible memory is becoming vital

In today’s constrained market, organisations are discovering that flexibility in memory sourcing is essential.

Compatible memory solutions allow IT teams and resellers to:

Reduce dependency on OEM allocation models.

Maintain consistent lead times.

Extend the lifespan of existing servers, with the continued support of DDR3 and DDR4 memory.

Avoid project delays caused by discontinued DIMM SKUs.

Have an alternate supply for DDR5 DIMMs, ensuring that servers can be purchased and installed without lengthy lead-times.

The availability of older memory is particularly important as OEMs phase out support for older servers and memory while customers continue to rely on stable legacy platforms.

“With the current high and volatile DDR5 memory prices, many customers are choosing to rather upgrade their older servers than wait on the volatile supply of new servers, due to the memory shortages.”

Ensuring availability with Prolabs compatible memory

This is where Prolabs provides a practical advantage.

Prolabs specialises in fully tested compatible memory solutions across multiple server platforms, including support for older and hard-to-source DIMMs that many OEMs have EOL’d.

By offering validated alternatives to OEM memory, Prolabs enables partners to:

Fulfil customer orders even when OEM lead times are pushed out.

Source memory for legacy servers still critical to operations.

Maintain project timelines despite market shortages.

Optimise costs without sacrificing reliability.

In a market where memory availability increasingly determines delivery schedules, having access to a trusted compatible product can be the difference between missed deadlines, over-stretched budgets and successful deployments.

Holt says this flexibility is becoming critical for partners trying to maintain service levels: “Customers don’t want to delay or cancel projects because a single component is delayed. Compatible memory gives partners the ability to keep installations on track instead of waiting months for OEM stock.”

She adds that legacy infrastructure is a growing focus area: “A lot of enterprise environments still rely on older server generations for specific capabilities. Having access to validated compatible DIMMs means those systems can be upgraded or repaired without hunting the grey market.”

And in a constrained supply environment, reliability matters as much as availability: “The conversation has shifted from simply saving cost to ensuring continued supply. Partners want solutions they can trust technically, commercially and logistically – and that’s where Prolabs, a compatible memory provider, adds real value.”

Final thoughts

The memory shortage is no longer a short-term supply hiccup – it’s a structural shift driven by AI growth, manufacturing priorities and long production cycles.

As server lead times continue to be shaped by DRAM availability, organisations that diversify their sourcing strategies will be best positioned to maintain momentum.

Compatible memory provider, Prolabs, is becoming an essential part of that plan, helping partners deliver on customer expectations and ensuring business can go on without delay.