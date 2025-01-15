Global smartphone market sees slowing growth in Q4 2024

Global smartphone market grew by 3% in Q4 2024, with Apple leading for the full year.

The global smartphone market grew by 3% in Q4 2024, reaching 330 million units, marking the fifth consecutive quarter of growth.

This is according to a report from market research firm Canalys, which noted that the growth rate has slowed significantly.

Apple performed strongly during its traditional new launch season, securing the top spot with a 23% market share. Samsung followed with a 16% market share, experiencing a decline. Xiaomi maintained its third position with a 13% market share, being the only brand among the top three to achieve year-on-year growth, driven by its increasing presence in its home market and global expansion efforts.

For the full year 2024, global smartphone shipments totaled 1.22 billion units, reflecting a 7% year-on-year increase. Apple maintained its lead over Samsung for the second consecutive year.

Transsion and Vivo ranked fourth and fifth, respectively, benefiting from the recovery of emerging markets in the Asia-Pacific region.

Apple gains in emerging markets

Canalys analyst Le Xuan Chiew says Apple strengthened its global position in 2024 through growth in emerging markets like India and Southeast Asia.

“By expanding channel coverage and influence in the Asia-Pacific region and using active marketing strategies, Apple capitalised on growth opportunities. However, competition and a prolonged replacement cycle limited its growth in some developed markets. In 2025, Apple is expected to continue growing, driven by a refreshed product portfolio, hardware upgrades, and wider adoption of Apple Intelligence.”

According to Canalys senior analyst Zhu, the success of mass-market products was a key driver of global smartphone growth in 2024. “Despite challenges from rising supply chain costs in early 2024, Android brands like Xiaomi, Transsion, and Vivo achieved double-digit growth, supported by broad channel networks, competitive products, and effective inventory management. Meanwhile, mid-range devices faced demand pressures, as consumers in emerging markets favored value-for-money products, while mature markets showed a trend toward higher average selling prices.”

Zhu also said it would be difficult to replicate 2024’s market performance in 2025. He pointed out that last year’s growth was largely driven by inventory replenishment from vendors and channels, as well as macroeconomic recovery in specific markets.

“Demand fluctuations and macroeconomic uncertainties remain major challenges. Vendors will focus more on high-end products, improving competitiveness through AI integration, product innovation, and stronger marketing. Inventory management will take a more cautious approach to mitigate the effects of geopolitical conflicts and macroeconomic volatility. Additionally, regional vendors will expand their channel coverage and product portfolios, targeting localized market opportunities, which could further reduce market concentration among leading vendors.”