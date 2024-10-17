Globetom lands key BSS/OSS transformation project role with European Partners

Globetom lands key BSS/OSS transformation project role.

Globetom, a South African-founded Systems Integrator with offices in South Africa and the USA, has partnered with the Satec Group, a Spanish Systems Integrator, and several other key Telecommunications market players, such as Finnish BSS vendor Qvantel, to deliver Telecom Namibia’s next-generation BSS and OSS stack.

Globetom will deliver its Revenue Weaver platform for Online Charging, Voucher Management, Loyalty Management and Electronic Prepaid and Payment distribution channel management under a contract won by Satec Group as Prime Contractor.

“Globetom is very pleased that Satec selected us as a partner based on our industry-standard TM Forum Open API certification and ODA support as well as our Revenue Weaver platform positioning. Our joint industry collaboration brought the players together based on a common value of open integration standards and collaboration. Globetom has a firm strategy to grow our global footprint through channel and technology partnerships, and companies we partner with around TM Forum standards give us an excellent opportunity to grow around common values.” says Philip Stander of Globetom.

Miguel Angel Sanz Sacristán, Head of Telecoms at SATEC Group, added: “We are thrilled to collaborate with Telecom Namibia on driving digital transformation. Partnering with Globetom enables us to offer a comprehensive Online Charging solution that is highly integrated using certified TM Forum Open APIs”.

Carl Thobane, SADC Regional CEO of Globetom, added, “Revenue Weaver provides unified rating and charging operations using cloud-native, on-premise, or hybrid deployment models. The platform is also multi-tenanted to enable our customer base to support Mobile Virtual Network Enablement from a charging operational perspective using a single platform.”

Globetom has a focused strategy on modernising and disrupting the Online Charging platform market with a cloud-native, Service-based platform. The platform can be readily applied for online, 5G, offline, event streaming, and digital service Revenue Management and Monetisation solutions to aid Digital Transformation to ensure that new revenue models can be unlocked.