Google, ALX hackathon creates ‘launchpad for talent’

Google, in collaboration with ICT skills training provider ALX, last week hosted the annual Google South Africa Hardware Hackathon at AI Expo Africa, showcasing data centre operations talent on the continent.

The hackathon brought together 20 students in the hardware and networking fields, offering them hands-on exposure to the inner workings of the global technology firm’s data centre operations.

This year’s participants were selected from more than 130 applicants, reflecting the keen interest among young people to build careers in technical fields, say the companies.

As part of the Google Hackathon, four teams from ALX (The Recons, Techvators, Terminator and The Hardwarers) were given 90 minutes to assemble a server.

The teams assembled CPUs and RAMs, and created scripts to get their servers running, with The Recons walking away with the win.

Kiara Maduray, The Recons team leader, says: “This was an amazing experience. It was an opportunity to meet like-minded individuals, network and gain practical experience using the skills learned in our ALX programmes.”

The participating students came from a range of backgrounds, from virtual assistants to software engineers; eight participants had tertiary qualifications outside of their ALX courses.

Four females and 16 males participated, underscoring both the strong interest and the continued need to attract more women into the data centre industry, say the companies.

Elliot Mokoena, data centre IT infrastructure manager at Google, says the initiative is a part of long-term support in developing practical data centre skills. “The hackathon gives students a real-world view of what it takes to keep the world’s digital infrastructure safe. It offers them a clear view of what’s at stake, and what’s possible, in data centre operations.

“We’re building the skills base that will drive Africa’s digital growth and keep its systems strong and secure.”

Aisha Jackson, country director for ALX South Africa, adds: “At ALX, we see first-hand how access to hands-on learning transforms potential into expertise. We believe Africa’s digital future will be secured by the young innovators we empower today.

“This hackathon is more than a competition; it’s a launchpad for talent, curiosity and courage. Together with Google, we’re building a generation of tech professionals who turn theory into impact, and help our continent thrive in the digital economy.”

ALX is an African technology training and career acceleration services provider, equipping young people with in-demand technical skills. The organisation aims to curb unemployment in Africa by enabling two million young professionals to secure dignified and meaningful work opportunities by 2030.

Through the Google partnership, ALX will continue equipping young Africans with the skills needed for the fourth industrial revolution, it says.

Last year’s hackathon saw a 112% increase in participants’ hardware career confidence and a 76% jump in technical competence. Every participant said they would recommend the experience to others, according to Google.

Beyond boosting individual skills, the hackathon also strengthens the local tech ecosystem, helping address the country’s data centre operations and infrastructure skills shortage, it notes.