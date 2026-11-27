Tejel Parhanse, Senior Account Executive, Africa at Veeam.

AI can be transformative for public service, and public sector employees around the world are embracing AI tools to make their lives easier. But the proliferation of ungoverned shadow AI presents a serious risk to confidentiality, data integrity and operational resilience.

Tejel Parhanse, Senior Account Executive, Africa at Veeam, notes that the recent Veeam/ITWeb Data Confidence & AI Readiness in Africa Report 2026 found that 11% of organisations admit to informal, employee-led AI use with limited oversight, and the real figure is likely higher because shadow use goes unreported by definition.

New risks for public sector

“People are using generative AI and agentic AI tools daily to make their lives easier, analyse data and make their e-mails and reports sound more professional,” she says.

“Shadow AI usually looks harmless: and the intent is almost always good. In South Africa, the risk is that departments and state-owned entities hold highly sensitive and interconnected information: identity numbers, biometrics, tax records, health information, grant details and addresses. A single AI prompt can create another copy of that information outside the department’s controlled environment. Risks include data leakage, unknown retention by an AI provider, inaccurate outputs, biased decisions and shadow AI adopted without security or legal review.”

Across African governments, governing AI and shadow AI can be challenging, she says. “Budgets are set annually, legacy systems are common, and the skills shortage the survey identifies as the top barrier to data confidence (32%) hits the public sector hard. Accountability frameworks were also built for traditional IT, so AI raises new questions about who signs off and who is responsible. The answer is to adapt governance so it can keep pace, not to slow AI down indefinitely,” she says.

Parhanse says blanket bans on AI tools are difficult to enforce and often drive usage underground.

“A better approach is to prohibit unapproved processing of citizen, confidential or security-sensitive information while providing an approved enterprise sandbox for legitimate experimentation. A controlled sandbox allows innovation to happen in the open, where it can be governed,” she says.

Parhanse emphasises that AI governance should be part of a broader data resilience strategy that protects public services and keeps systems running. AI may change how data is used, but the control point remains the data itself: what information exists, where it resides, who or what can access it, and whether a clean, trusted version can be recovered.

The issue is not only confidentiality, she says: “Government must also protect the integrity and availability of the data used to make decisions and deliver essential services.”

Maintaining resilience during times of change

Parhanse says data protection and cyber resilience become even more crucial during election periods and leadership transitions: “Election periods bring more cyber activity, misinformation and attempts at data theft, and new leadership means changes in who has access to what. But grants, clinics, water, IDs and revenue collection have to keep running regardless.”

“Political leaders may change, but the constant is the data. It must remain trusted, governed and resilient,” she says.

“Governance tells you which data is the trusted version, who may access it and how misuse is spotted. Resilience means you can recover clean data after ransomware, sabotage or someone simply deleting the wrong thing.”

Describing backups as ‘institutional memory’, Parhanse says: “Officials change, but the tested recovery plans, audit trails and protected copies of critical systems must survive the handover."

Supporting public sector resilience

Veeam helps public sector organisations across Africa strengthen resilience and establish the trusted data foundation on which responsible AI depends, Parhanse says.

“When public sector organisations set out on an AI journey, our advice is to start by understanding the data and the public service that depends on it. Leaders should know what data they have, how and why it may be used, where every copy resides, who or what can access it and how quickly a clean version can be recovered. AI will change rapidly, but trusted, well-governed and recoverable data remains the foundation.”

That starts with visibility: understanding what citizen data an organisation holds and where it resides. Policies can then help ensure that sensitive data is stored, replicated and recovered in appropriate jurisdictions. Immutable copies and verified recovery help organisations restore clean data if ransomware, human error or another incident compromises it.

Veeam’s DataAI Command Platform is designed to bring resilience, security, governance, privacy and compliance together, helping organisations see what data AI uses, govern how it is accessed and recover clean, trusted data with precision. The Data and AI Trust Maturity Model can also help departments assess their position across governance, security, resilience and AI readiness before scaling AI.

Parhanse concludes: “It is important for public sector organisations to carry out assessments and put measures in place to govern AI properly and recover quickly in the event of a cyber incident. Data and AI trust depends on connected capabilities: visibility, governance, security and provable recovery. Better controls, immutability and resilience give organisations greater confidence that their data, and the services relying on it, can be trusted.”