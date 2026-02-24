GoWit Announces Partnership with Publicis Media Middle East to Scale Commerce & Retail Media Across MENA & Türkiye

GoWit, the leading AdTech provider, and Publicis Media Middle East, part of the French multinational advertising and communications holding company Publicis Groupe, today announced a strategic Commerce and Retail Media partnership across MENA and Türkiye.

This partnership brings together GoWit’s cutting-edge AI-first Retail Media technology, GoWit One, with Publicis Media’s regional scale, advertiser demand, and strategic expertise, accelerating the operational efficiency of Retail Media for retailers, agencies, and brands.

By integrating Publicis Media’s portfolio of global and local brands into GoWit’s premium Retail Media inventory, the collaboration creates a high-velocity connection between brands and shoppers across key markets, including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Lebanon, Iraq, and Türkiye.

Connecting Brands with High-Intent Shoppers Across Key Markets

This strategic alliance enables advertisers to launch multi-market campaigns with unprecedented speed and intelligence.

By engaging high-intent audiences at the point of purchase, specifically within FMCG, electronics, and home improvement, brands can drive measurable outcomes in the region’s fastest-growing digital environments.

GoWit’s retail partners gain access to incremental demand from Publicis Media’s ecosystem, accelerating monetization and maximizing the performance of premium placements.

Commenting on the partnership, Tony Wazen, CEO, Publicis Media Middle East said, “Retail Media in MENA and Türkiye is entering a more mature phase, where long-term value will depend not only on technology, but also on strong operating models, governance, and execution discipline. Our partnership with GoWit reflects our focus on helping build a more structured and scalable environment for brands and retailers across the region.”

On the strategic importance of the collaboration, Emrah Adsan, Co-Founder and CEO of GoWit added, “This partnership brings together world-class demand and next-gen Retail Media technology. Together with Publicis Media, we’re building a truly unified and intelligent Retail Media ecosystem for MENA and Türkiye.”

“This collaboration reflects our ambition to lead the evolution of Commerce and Retail Media across high-growth markets. By combining advanced AI-powered technology with our regional scale and commercial expertise, we are enabling retailers to unlock new revenue streams and empowering brands to drive measurable growth. It is a strategic step toward building a more consolidated, connected, and sustainable Retail Media ecosystem across MENA,” added Mazen Mroueh, Head of Retail Media & Partnerships at Publicis Media.

Activating Omnichannel Retail Growth Across On-site, Off-site, and In-Store Ads

The partnership enables retailers and agencies to move toward a truly omnichannel Retail Media strategy, seamlessly connecting on-site, off-site, and in-store.

It also supports identity-led activation through Publicis Media’s Core ID solution, ensuring privacy-safe targeting in high-intent retail environments. Together, this collaboration allows brands and retailers to:

Reach addressable audiences closer to conversion

Measure performance in a closed-loop, privacy-safe environment

Build more connected and scalable omnichannel Retail Media campaigns

Publicis Media Becomes GoWit One’s Pilot Agency Partner in MENA

At the center of the partnership is GoWit One, GoWit’s AI-powered, agentic AdOps platform designed to solve one of Retail Media’s biggest challenges: fragmentation. The system brings multiple retailers, markets, and campaigns into a single unified ecosystem, replacing slow, manual workflows with intelligent automation.

As the exclusive pilot agency partner for GoWit One in the MENA region, Publicis Media will leverage the platform to manage campaigns end-to-end, eliminating up to 98% of the manual AdOps work typically required to operate across multiple networks.

“This partnership strengthens our vision of building a centralized Commerce Command Center across MENA, bringing together campaign excellence, digital shelf intelligence, and AI-powered optimization under one unified framework,” said Chirag Galundia, Head of Commerce at Publicis Media.

“Through GoWit One’s AI-driven ecosystem, we move past the complexities of manual campaign management, allowing our partners to focus on high-impact strategy and rapid scaling with a single solution,” added Cemil Toksöz, CSO at GoWit.

“Our partnership with Publicis Media is a significant milestone in this journey; together, we are making Retail Media across the region smarter and faster to execute, providing a vital strategic advantage in the dynamic markets of MENA and Türkiye.”

For more information, contact GoWit