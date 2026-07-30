Grow with Huawei eKit: Huawei launches 4+10+N Intelligence Solutions to power SA's SMEs

Huawei hosted the Huawei eKit Forum as a breakaway session at Huawei South Africa Connect 2026, bringing distribution partners together under the theme "Grow with Huawei eKit: Distribution Solutions & Partner Program".

The forum introduced the HUAWEI eKit 4+10+N SME Intelligence Solutions, an extensive portfolio of over 400 products built for South Africa's SME market, and reaffirmed Huawei's partner-led, installer-centric approach to distribution.

Opening the forum under the banner "Driving Sustainable Growth Together", Leo Liu, Platform CFO, Huawei South Africa, set out the scale of investment behind Huawei's distribution ambitions. Huawei's research and development spending represented 21.8% of its total revenue.

Leo Liu, Platform CFO, Huawei South Africa.

Liu said the distribution market, alongside the NA and commercial markets, is one of the three strategic focuses for Huawei's enterprise business and serves as a core engine for Huawei to expand into mass markets and achieve rapid overall performance growth. It is a core strategy, built on trust and the belief that when our partners grow, South African businesses grow with them.

"Bridging South Africa's last mile of intelligence, Huawei drives partner success through tailored solutions, robust support, high efficiency and rewarding benefits. Guided by shared benefits, integrity and clear rules, we build a fair, thriving ecosystem protecting our partners,” said Liu.

Michael Zuo, Director of Enterprise Commercial and Distribution Sales Department, Huawei South Africa, and Bill Zhang, Strategy Technical Architect at Huawei, introduced the Huawei eKit 4+10+N Intelligence Solutions, the centrepiece launch of the day.

Michael Zuo, Director of Enterprise Commercial and Distribution Sales Department, Huawei South Africa.

The portfolio covers four key scenarios: intelligent office, business, education and healthcare. It includes 10 scenario-based solutions, supported by a range of flagship products that simplify deployment for installers. Empowering partners through solution, enablement, service and incentive upgrades, Huawei bridges the digital gap for SMEs to win the AI era.

"We built 4+10+N Intelligence Solutions to handle the complexity, so our partners and their customers only have to deal with the simplicity. That is the whole point of moving from selling products to delivering solutions," said Zuo.

Tao Luo, President of SME Network, Campus Network Domain, Data Communication Product Line, Huawei, reported that Huawei's SME network business grew by more than 56% over the past year. Huawei now counts 220 gold partners worldwide, 100 of whom have surpassed $1 million in annual revenue, alongside more than 3 600 elite partners.

Tao Luo, President of SME Network, Campus Network Domain, Data Communication Product Line, Huawei.

New products included the AR580 secure converged gateway and the AR180 all-in-one WiFi 7 router. Luo also introduced the iGuard DF10, a handheld terminal specifically designed to detect hidden cameras in offices and hotels. He pointed to a local deployment with PC Worx has a successful case. They used Huawei's WiFi 7 technology and USG6000 series firewall to provide extreme network experience for Vastrap Laerskool, a forward-thinking institution, and at the same time ensure the network environment for teachers and students.

"I think this is the best time to join Huawei's distribution business, grow together with Huawei eKit, and win success," said Luo.

James Kamau Maina, Senior Expert, Intelligent Collaboration and Storage, Huawei Sub-Saharan Africa Region, closed the technical sessions with a look at Huawei's collaboration ecosystem, built around the IdeaHub range and the "1+X" strategy connecting workplace, education, healthcare and commerce scenarios.

James Kamau Maina, Senior Expert, Intelligent Collaboration and Storage, Huawei Sub-Saharan Africa.

Maina explained how the IdeaLink hardware and software platforms extend that ecosystem to partner devices, supporting use cases ranging from classrooms to hospital consultation rooms.

Huawei's Gold Distribution Partners also shared their experience of building Huawei eKit ecosystem in South Africa. Gideon Coetzee, Managing Director of Even Flow Distribution, spoke to the partnership's reach across the continent. "Our strategy has always been about connecting Africa with world-class technology vendors. Huawei eKit gives our partners a full portfolio they can trust, backed by real local support," said Coetzee.

Gideon Coetzee, Managing Director of Even Flow Distribution.

Bruce Genricks, CEO of Electrosonic SA, described the addition of HUAWEI eKit to the company's portfolio as an important strategic step. "When we looked at HUAWEI eKit, we weren't looking for another product. We were looking for a strategic partnership that would strengthen our offering and create greater value for our reseller network and consumers," said Genricks.

Bruce Genricks, CEO of Electrosonic SA.

Blink Logic, recently accredited as a Huawei Distribution Elite Installer, has completed more than 50 enterprise deployments across South Africa, maintaining a 99.5% service level agreement fulfilment rate nationwide. "Pairing Huawei's technology with our own local delivery and support has let us take on projects we could not have handled alone. That is what real partnership looks like," said Sandiso Mabena, Chief Operating Officer of Blink Logic.

Sandiso Mabena, Chief Operating Officer of Blink Logic.

Huawei South Africa Connect 2026 brought together 2 900 government and industry leaders to discuss the infrastructure and partnerships needed to scale AI adoption in South Africa.

Huawei has been doing business in South Africa for 28 years, its presence guided by the ethos: "In South Africa, for South Africa". Through the eKit Forum, Huawei reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening its distribution partners with stronger products, deeper technical and marketing support, improved operational efficiency and greater business benefit, extending intelligent transformation into every corner of the SME market.