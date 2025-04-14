Growing need for remote device management: How AnyDesk Version 9 is revolutionising IT solutions

AnyDesk has introduced Version 9, enhancing its capabilities in remote desktop and device management.

As remote work becomes increasingly integral to modern business operations, companies face new challenges in managing IT infrastructure. The rise of distributed teams and mobile workforces has made it clear that traditional, in-person IT management is no longer viable.

Businesses must adopt solutions that ensure their operations remain secure, efficient and responsive. Remote device management (RDM) is one such solution, enabling IT teams to monitor, secure and control devices from anywhere. AnyDesk, a leader in remote access software, has introduced Version 9, enhancing its capabilities in remote desktop and device management.

With the launch of Version 9, AnyDesk aims to address the growing need for more efficient, flexible and secure ways to manage devices across multiple locations. The update includes several new features designed to streamline device management, improve security and provide businesses with greater customisation and control over their IT environment.

In regions like the Middle East and Africa, where businesses increasingly rely on remote access solutions, Avert IT plays a pivotal role in bringing AnyDesk’s innovations to local markets.

The need for remote device management in today’s workforce

Remote work and mobile devices have become essential to businesses. From laptops and smartphones to IOT systems, companies rely on a diverse range of devices to keep operations running. As workforces become more distributed, the need for RDM has never been greater.

RDM allows IT teams to manage devices remotely, ensuring they are secure, up-to-date and functioning properly without requiring on-site intervention. This is especially important as cyber threats continue to rise, and outdated or poorly maintained devices pose significant security risks. RDM helps businesses eliminate downtime, reduce security vulnerabilities, and maintain business continuity by keeping devices secure and operational.

With RDM, IT teams can troubleshoot issues, apply updates and enforce security policies quickly, no matter where their team members are located. This is crucial in today’s business environment, where remote and hybrid workforces are the norm.

Avert IT: Your ICT gateway in the Middle East and Africa

For businesses in the Middle East and Africa, access to advanced IT solutions and remote access technologies is crucial. Avert IT, a leading distributor of cutting-edge IT solutions, addresses this demand by providing businesses in the region with access to the latest remote access, cyber security and IT solutions, with AnyDesk playing a key role.

As an authorised distributor for AnyDesk, Avert IT ensures local businesses have the tools they need to optimise remote work environments and enhance productivity through fast, secure and reliable access to devices and systems. Beyond distribution, Avert IT offers technical support, training and consultation services, helping businesses navigate the complexities of remote work, IT infrastructure and cyber security.

Avert IT’s expertise and personalised service ensure businesses receive the best possible value from AnyDesk and other technology solutions, making it a trusted partner for companies seeking reliable remote IT management.

AnyDesk Version 9: Key features for remote device management

AnyDesk Version 9 brings several new features and improvements, enhancing its remote access and device management capabilities. This update provides IT teams with the tools they need to manage devices securely and efficiently across a variety of platforms.

1. Faster session setup and remote support

AnyDesk Version 9 streamlines remote support with a faster session setup. Previously, users had to navigate multiple steps to start a remote support session. Version 9 optimises this process with invitation links and a session queue, allowing IT teams to respond more quickly to issues and minimising downtime.

2. Full mobile compatibility for remote access

With mobile workforces on the rise, AnyDesk now offers full mobile compatibility, allowing users to access and control remote desktops from both Android and iOS devices. This flexibility is essential for employees working from home, travelling, or operating in remote locations. AnyDesk’s mobile support enables seamless device management on the go, ensuring employees can stay productive no matter where they are.

3. Customisable solutions for businesses

Recognising that every business has different IT needs, AnyDesk Version 9 introduces more customisation options. Companies can choose between cloud-based or on-premises deployment, allowing them to tailor the solution to their operational requirements. This flexibility ensures businesses can adapt AnyDesk to their unique needs, whether they need enhanced control over their infrastructure or prefer the convenience of cloud-based solutions.

4. Top-tier security enhancements

Security is a key focus of AnyDesk Version 9. The software now includes TLS banking-standard encryption to ensure remote sessions are securely encrypted. Additionally, businesses can customise security settings to implement access restrictions based on their specific policies. AnyDesk has also launched an Anti-Fraud Taskforce to combat fraudulent activities and partnered with cyber security experts from CrowdStrike to enhance its security posture further.

Comprehensive feature set for efficient device management

Beyond the updates in Version 9, AnyDesk continues to offer a robust suite of features that support businesses in managing their devices remotely. These include:

Remote access: IT teams can access and control remote devices securely, ensuring seamless troubleshooting and maintenance.

File Transfer: Easily transfer files between connected devices during remote sessions without interruption.

Multi-monitor support: View and manage multiple monitors on a remote machine, increasing efficiency for tasks requiring multiple screens.

Unattended access: IT teams can log into remote machines without requiring someone on the other end to grant access.

Session recording: Record remote sessions for documentation, auditing, or training purposes.

Custom branding: Businesses can personalize AnyDesk with their branding for a professional appearance.

Cross-platform compatibility: AnyDesk works seamlessly across all major operating systems, including Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS and Android.

Best practices for remote device management

To maximise the effectiveness of RDM, businesses should adopt best practices to ensure security and efficiency:

Define clear policies: Establish guidelines for device security, access, and usage.

Use multi-factor authentication: Enhance security by requiring multiple forms of verification.

Automate updates and patches: Automatically install updates and security patches to keep devices secure.

Monitor devices in real-time: Actively monitor devices to detect and resolve issues before they escalate.

Train employees: Provide ongoing cyber security training to reduce the risk of human error.

AnyDesk’s role in remote device management

While AnyDesk is known for its remote access capabilities, Version 9 further strengthens its position as a powerful tool for IT teams managing devices remotely. AnyDesk enables businesses to:

Access and control devices instantly: Provide high-performance remote access with minimal lag.

Customise administration and permissions: Set up access levels, integrate with existing tools, and manage devices at scale.

Ensure enterprise-grade security: Benefit from end-to-end encryption, MFA and advanced access controls to secure devices.

Enhance collaboration: Use real-time screen sharing and remote assistance to troubleshoot issues quickly.

With AnyDesk’s remote access and device management capabilities, businesses can maintain control over their IT infrastructure without the need for on-site visits, ensuring efficiency, security and business continuity.

Discover AnyDesk’s multi-monitor support

Juggling complex tasks remotely just got easier. AnyDesk’s new multi-monitor feature lets you view and control multiple screens from a remote device — each in its own window. Move, resize and interact with both displays effortlessly. Whether you're troubleshooting, presenting, or multitasking, this feature keeps everything organised and within reach. It's seamless, intuitive and designed to boost productivity without missing a beat.

Take full control — see more, do more, all at once.

No more switching back and forth or asking someone on the other end to share one screen at a time. With full visibility and independent control over each monitor, you can diagnose issues faster, guide users more effectively, and stay focused on the task at hand. It’s a smarter way to work remotely — built for real-world efficiency.

The future of IT is remote-first

As remote work continues to rise, the demand for efficient and secure IT management solutions grows. AnyDesk Version 9 empowers IT teams to manage devices securely and remotely, reducing the need for on-site troubleshooting and minimising operational risks.

For businesses looking to streamline their device management processes and ensure their remote teams stay secure and productive, AnyDesk provides the ideal solution. With robust remote access capabilities, top-tier security features and customisable deployment options, AnyDesk is revolutionising the way businesses manage IT in a remote-first world.

Avert IT is proud to bring AnyDesk’s innovative solutions to businesses across the Middle East and Africa. As a trusted partner in the region, Avert IT offers local expertise, technical support and consultation services to help businesses harness the full potential of AnyDesk.